Semcac Senior Dining begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday–Friday at the Buckham West Senior Center. Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over; full price for under 60 is $7. Taco salad available on Tuesdays; sign-up required.
Dec. 19 — Chef Salad/Ham Strips (Alt: Chicken Breast Strips), Roll and Hawaiian Cake
Dec. 20 — Macaroni & Cheese, Mixed Vegetables, Fruit Salad and Cookie
Dec. 23 — BBQ Meat Balls, Boiled Red Potatoes, Cauliflower, Rhubarb Muffin and Pudding
Dec. 24 — Orange Juice, Caramel Apple French Toast, Sausage and Mixed Fruit Cup
Dec. 25 — CLOSED. No noon meal, no Meals on Wheels