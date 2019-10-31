The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Al Anon Steps and Tools group — 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
AlAnon — 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Wednesday Wear — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Little Prairie Al Anon — 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Faribault 50 and Over Singles Social Group — 11 a.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault.
Bingo — 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke — 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Creative Crafts craft sale — 12 a.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 1909 St. Paul Rd, Owatonna. Hand made soap, painted windows and screens, painted signs, reclaimed wood crafts. sweater mittens, leather accessories, fabric snowmen etched glassware and unique handcrafted goods. Free refreshments, make and take for the kids. nancy penning, penningthomas9@gmail.com, 507-451-6114.
Bagels & Birds — 9:30-10:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Enjoy breakfast while watching birds. Donations appreciated. 507-332-7151. http://rbnc.org.
Open skate — 12:30-3:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Punch cards that have 14 punches can be purchased at the Community Center.Nov.. 9, no open skateNov.. 29, free day with canned food donation.Skate rentals available for $3$5 per person or $18 per family.
Steak, Shrimp or Walleye — 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Sunday, Nov. 3
St. Olaf Guest Artist Recital — 4:30-5:45 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Solo trumpet and trombone recital with Amy Schendel, Professor of trumpet at the University of Iowa, and Todd Schendel, International trombone performing artist. Pianist to be announced. Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 507-786-3568.
Women of the Moose Breakfast — 8:30-11 a.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Sunday supper — 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Open skate — 6-8:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Punch cards that have 14 punches can be purchased at the Community Center.Nov.. 9, no open skateNov.. 29, free day with canned food donation.Skate rentals available for $3$5 per person or $18 per family.
Monday, Nov. 4
St. Vincent de Paul — 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Class of 1948 — 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Lunch and socializing. In the event of a holiday, the group meets on the second Monday. All class members are encouraged to attend. Betty Hoffman, 507-332-8429.
AlAnon — 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting — 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
School’s Out Adventure Days: Animal Antics — 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Day-long camps when school’s not in session. Opportunities for outdoor recreation and activities to discover nature. Pay what you can scholarships available. Visit rbnc.org/adventureday for details. Optional before and aftercare from 8 am-4:30 pm: $10 Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$50/child, $40/member child.
American Legion Post 43 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 spaghetti supper fundraiser — 5 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. $10 Spaghetti or Alfredo with breadstick and a salad. Donations are welcome, but not expected
American Legion Post 43 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 membership meeting — 6 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Sertoma Club of Faribault — 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Tutoring for adults — 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Open gym — 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Pickup doubles tennis — 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
ACOA meeting — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Euchre — 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club — 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic — 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Legion Wing Night — 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
DivorceCare Class — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting — 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary’s.
Tutoring for adults — 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Bingo — 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Overeaters Anonymous — 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
‘SE MN Together’ Workforce Housing Forum — 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Armory Square Event Center, 519 Division St., Northfield. Open to all stakeholders and engaged individuals in the southeast Minnesota region. Register at www.semntogether.org
Euchre — 6:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. All are welcome; no membership required.
Al Anon — 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Big Brothers Big Sisters — Big Night Out — 5:30-7 p.m., 10,000 Drops, 28 4th St NE, Faribault. 21+ Corks and pints. Hang out, learn more, make a difference 1 free drink.
Baby Stop — 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night — 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Human Trafficking in Rice County — 7-8:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 500 Third Street West, Northfield. Mollie Kolb, Safe Harbor navigator, to speak, followed by a discussion with a panel of local experts. Co-sponsored by St. John’s Women and Northfield Rotary. Julie Zdenek, women.stjohns500@gmail.com, 618-698-4870.
Faribo 4 Kids (formerly Kiwanis) — 7 a.m., Bernie’s Grill, 129 Central Ave. N. All are welcome. Call Marian Anderson at 334-0209 for more information. Judy Covert, jcovert2301@gmail.com, 5072109816.
Faribault High School Class of 1965 — 10 a.m., Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Spouses/guests invited.
Friday, Nov. 8
Women, Infants and Children Clinic — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul — 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Homeschool Day: Decomposition Expedition — 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Explore a decomposing log and look for evidence of how the log is changing. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. $10/student, $7/member.
Homeschool Science Day: Survival — 12-1:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Learn skills to help you survive in the wilderness. Try your hand at shelter-building and fire-starting. Ages 4-14 Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. $10/student, $8/member.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Free Hemoglobin A1C screenings — 3-7 p.m., HyVee, 1920 Grant St. N.W., Faribault.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club burger basket fundraiser — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. hamburger/cheeseburger with fries $8 — donations are welcome.
Bar bingo — 6 p.m., Grampa Al’s, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Basket Suppers — 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.