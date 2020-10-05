In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Team Red center Quinton Byfield (55) and Team White left winger Alexis Lafreniere (11) pose for photos following hockey’s CHL Top Prospects Game in Hamilton, Ontario. Lafreniere are both expected to go in the first three picks of Tuesday’s NHL Draft, but the projeections outside the top three players are a bit murkier. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press via AP)