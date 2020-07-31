Buoyed by a four-run first inning, the Northfield Purple Cobras raced past Eastview in a non-league game Thursday night at Memorial Park in Dundas.
With three additional runs in both the bottom of the third and the bottom of the fifth, Northfield closed out a 10-0 five-inning victory.
Ethan Lanthier racked up three hits in addition to drawing a walk, and Joey Malecha, Joey Glampe and Sam Pratt each collected two hits as well. Malecha drove in a pair of runs, while Glampe, Lanthier, Pratt, Cole Stanchina, Justin Pascua and Gunnar Benson all drove in a run apiece.
On the mound, Stanchina fired a five-inning, complete-game shutout, surrendered a pair of singles, walked four and struck out three.
Northfield loses 1st game of the summer
In the first game against Le Sueur-Henderson, the Purple Cobras relied on the heroics of Lanthier blasting a three-run walk-off home run to win and maintain their perfect record.
In the rematch Wednesday night, however, LS-H kept Northfield at bay in a 4-0 win.
Glampe and Blake Mellgren collected the only two hits of the game for the Purple Cobras, while Mellgren and Kevin Grundhoffer both drew a walk as well.
LS-H scored once in each of the first four innings to create the four-run advantage.
Ryan Bell started on the mound for Northfield and pitched the first five innings while allowing the four runs on seven hits and five walks. Lanthier then pitched a scoreless inning of relief in only seven pitches.