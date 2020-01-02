In addition to the addition of the Highway 57/60 Roundabout in 2020, residents in Wanamingo will also notice a few more projects. In a continuation of growth and opportunities, the Wanamingo City Council unanimously voted to approve a roadway improvement project for several deteriorated streets around town. City officials are also planning to unveil a new logo design, made by a local designer, in hopes give residents and city officials the ability to promote the town.
Wanamingo road improvement project
At the November Wanamingo City Council meeting, the council unanimously agreed to move ahead with road improvements set to begin this year.
The improvement project is set to fix city roadways with the most wear and tear. It’s been found that existing pavement on Third Street West, Fourth Street and First Avenue south of Centennial Street and the alley have deteriorated. Half of the existing sanitary sewer service connections at the sewer main within the alley are in very poor condition. Portions of the existing sanitary sewer main within the alley are also in poor condition. All need to be replaced, according to engineers.
This approval authorized City Engineer Brandon Theobald to receive bids from contractors for the project. Theobald hopes to hold a final assessment hearing once the project is bid and assessment amounts are determined in early spring.
Theobald, WKHS engineer adds, “When doing a pavement project we always look at what utilities are underneath and that’s when we found that the sanitary sewer in that area is in poor condition. It has old clay, a couple services are displaced and there are cracked pipes. It needs to be fixed before we put a brand-new road on top of it.”
The existing pavement in the project area will be ground up and reclaimed. The base will be shaped and compacted to correct any soft or defective areas by excavating and replacing it with a mixture of new materials. Four inches of new blacktop will be applied onto all streets.
In the alley, existing pavement will be removed and replaced with new materials for the base. Curb and gutter along the west side of the alley will also be installed. Four inches of new blacktop will be applied on the alley. The existing clay sewer pipe will be replaced with PVC pipe, along with the installation of new fittings for the existing services and the connection of the new PVC pipe to existing services.
Construction is expected to begin this May with completion by the fall.
New logo design
The Wanamingo City Council awarded a contract to local graphic designer William C. Weigel Design to remake the city’s logo at its September meeting.
Once the legal agreements are made and the trademarks and final details are finished, the city will unveil the new design featuring a unique color scheme, different then neighboring cities. It will also have the ability to transfer easily onto different things like letterheads and shirts, to be used to promote the city.
The council has been considering a new logo for months. The city’s current logo design is 15 years old, and because of advances in technology, computers struggle to accommodate it. The current logo design has a log cabin in the foreground, the Wanamingo water tower in the background and the American flag to the right.
It has been a long-term goal of the council to complete the new logo design in time for it to be a part of the roundabout. While some councilors were interested in considering their options and gaining feedback from the community before making a final decision, City Administrator Michael Boulton urged the council to make a final decision.
At the August meeting, the council heard a design proposal from Mankato-based Lime Valley Advertising. At $4,800, Lime Valley’s bid came in slightly higher than the ultimately successful bid from Wanamingo-based designer William Weigel.
It also weighed a proposal from Lindsey Fulton to remake the logo. Trained as a paramedic, Fulton runs Blondie’s Butcher shop on the north end of town and also does graphic design work.
Fulton proposed several logo designs for the council to consider. Her proposed logos prominently featured the city’s water tower, which the council agreed was an appropriate symbol of the city. An amateur graphic design artist, Fulton’s proposal was less expensive but also more limited than the full branding remake proposed by Weigel and Lime Valley.
While Councilor Eric Dierks expressed concern over the price tag of the professionally done logo, the council voted unanimously to accept Weigel’s bid. The Wanamingo native began the process by consulting with the community before developing a final design in time to include with the roundabout.
“If we’re going to do this, let’s get it done right,” said Councilor Stuart Ohr.