Thursday, Sept. 10
Courageous Conversations: Racial Justice, with Bishop Regina Hassanally• 7-8 p.m., via Zoom. Register at stjohnsnorthfield.org/courageous.
Saturday, Sept. 12
2020 Everett Ostermann Memorial Youth Mentor Hunt• 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Labs Unlimited Kennels, 8281 190th Street West, Faribault. Learn about pheasant hunting by taking the field with an experienced hunter and his dog. Open to youth under 18 with a valid Firearms Safety Certificate. Space is limited. Contact Scott Allen at 507-317-1909 or ricecountypheasants@gmail.com.
Smashmore Jrs Youth Bowling• 8:30-10 a.m., Sparetime Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna. Cost is under $10 per week plus league fees ($12-$25). Some financial assistance may be available. Sign up at stse608@hotmail.com or 612-636-5454.
Faribault Farmers’ Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers’ Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. All vendors are located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
