WEM girls move to 12-0 with double-digit win against St. Clair
Make it a dozen wins and zero losses for the WEM girls basketball team. The Buccaneers hosted the St. Clair Cyclones on Tuesday evening, and although WEM didn’t have its best night, the Bucs still won comfortably 58-40.
“The girls played really well on both ends of the floor tonight,” WEM coach Ty Kaus said. “We didn’t shoot as well as we are capable of, but we did a great job of consistently getting open looks. Defensively we were solid all night, and we did a great job on the boards”
The Bucs showed relentless effort by pulling in 27 offensive rebounds along with 25 defensive rebounds. Their ability to rebound the ball on offense gave them quite a few additional possessions and allowed them to score a whopping 25 second chance points.
WEM shot 35% in the game, making 24 of 68 attempted shots. Brielle Bartelt led the team with 15 points and also had five rebounds and four assists. Ellie Ready and Kylie Pittmann reached double digits in points as well with 11 and 10, respectively. Pittmann also had 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals in the game.
Toryn Richards also chipped in seven points and eight rebounds for the Bucs.
“It’s nice to pick up a good section win,” added Kaus.
Cards fall on the road against Wabasha-Kellogg
The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team wrapped up a five-game road slate Tuesday at Wabasha-Kellogg, with the Falcons handing the Cardinals a 63-45 loss.
Wabasha-Kellogg led the contest 36-24 at halftime, and although the BA defense stepped up its game in the second half, the Falcons were ultimately able to pull away for the win.
“The boys really battled, and we were able to adjust our defense to what the other team was trying to do,” Bethlehem Academy coach Melissa Hager said. “Tonight’s game was about the little things that make a really big difference. Win, lose, or draw, this is a great group of boys and I am thankful to coach them.”
Bo Dienst had another strong game for the Cardinals with 13 points and three rebounds, including a 3 of 4 performance from 3-point range. Dienst was one of three Cardinals to reach double digits in points; Kade Robb scored 12 points and also added seven rebounds and three steals, while Justin Simones had a breakthrough performance with 11 points in the game, making all five baskets he attempted. Charlie King also had a nice game with six points.
The Falcons’ defense was able to limit Jack Jandro and JJ Malecha, however, who are the top scorers for the Cards so far this season. Jandro finished with just two points on a 1 of 6 shooting performance, while Malecha scored only one point on a lone free throw.
The Cardinals struggled to contain Alex Avilez, who led the Falcons with 27 points. Avilez made 10 of his 17 shots and also sunk seven of his nine free throw attempts. Luke Bergan added 12 points for Wabasha-Kellogg.
Triton tops K-W in girls basketball
The K-W girls basketball team returned to action Tuesday evening after more than a week off. The Knights were hoping for better results against the Triton Cobras, but Triton turned its 10-point lead at the half into a 15-point win, defeating K-W by a score of 71-56.
Both teams were coming off recent losses to Blooming Prairie, currently ranked No. 5 in Class A. The Cobras lost 66-58 on Friday, while the Knights lost a heartbreaker to the Blossoms on Dec. 28 when Blooming Prairie hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win 47-46.
The Knights (4-8 overall, 1-3 Hiawatha Valley Blue Division) had largely been trending in the right direction, as their defense had held their last three opponents to 50 points or less, but they were unable to contain the Cobras (8-4, 2-0 Hiawatha Valley Blue Division). Brylee Iverson in particular gave the Knights trouble with 27 points, while Holly Kubat scored 11 and Kendra Petersohn and Sydney Gilliland each scored 10.
Megan Mattson and Riley Dummer both scored 13 for K-W, while Sydney Burow finished with 12 and Julianna Boyum added eight.
Nerison scores 27, but Triton halts K-W’s winning streak
K-W’s boys basketball team had won three in a row heading into Tuesday evening’s home game against Triton, but the Knights were unable to extend their streak to four, as the Cobras prevailed by a score of 75-61.
The Knights (5-6 overall, 0-3 Hiawatha Valley Blue Division) had won each of their last three games by a margin in the double digits, and although they allowed 71 points to Hope Academy on Friday, they scored 94 of their own. Prior to that, K-W held Tri-City United to just 40 points on Dec. 28 and allowed 63 to Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop on Dec. 27.
On Tuesday evening, though, Triton was just a little better on both offense and defense. The Cobras (3-6, 1-1 Hiawatha Valley Blue Division) were successful on offense thanks to a balanced approach, with five players reaching double digits in points.
Sophomore Braxton Munnikhuysen led the way for Triton with 21 points, followed by junior Haevan Quimby with 17 points. Jay Yankowiak scored 12, Austin Melder scored 11 and Owen Petersohn finished with 10.
Laden Nerison had his best game yet for the Knights with 27 points and sophomore Luke Alme also had a nice night with 10 points, but their strong performances weren’t quite enough to deliver a fourth straight victory.
MSAD boys basketball falls on the road to Immanuel Lutheran
In their first game of the new year, the MSAD Trojans’ boys basketball team couldn’t keep pace with Immanuel Lutheran in a 51-21 defeat. The Trojans (0-7) are still searching for their first win of the season, but head coach Lance Gonzalez was optimistic about the progress they’ve made.
“We were playing much better and we saw more ball movement on offense,” Gonzalez said. “We also didn’t commit a lot of turnovers tonight. There are many things that we can improve in our game, but rebounding is the No. 1 on my list. Otherwise, the players are starting to understand and get comfortable with my system.”
Benny Dow led the Trojans with 11 points, while Yahir Sanchez-Araujo had six and Jonathan Mejia scored four.
Immanuel Lutheran defeats MSAD Trojans in girls basketball
The MSAD Trojans’ girls basketball team returned to action Tuesday evening with a road game against Immanuel Lutheran and fell by a score of 54-18.
The Trojans are now 2-6 on the year and looking to get back into a rhythm after a long winter break.
“We lost against a very good Immanuel Lutheran team,” MSAD head coach Ryan Hastings said. “They were conditioned and fundamentally sound. We had to shake off the rust from our two-week layoff.”
Dalina Schwartz had 11 of the Trojans’ 18 points and also had six rebounds in the game. Ruby Hernandez-Gutierrez scored four points and Esther Olakunle nabbed five rebounds.