Until further notice, Semcac Senior Dining will not be serving a noon meal at Buckham West Senior Center. But an order may be called in and picked up instead. Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over; full price for under 60 is $7. Advance order is required by calling 332-7357 or 332-7680. Curbside pickup is from 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
Feb. 18 — Enchilada casserole, carrots, pear half and cranberries, coconut custard pie.
Feb. 19 — Vegetable soup, egg salad on bun, macaroni fruit salad, oatmeal cake.
Feb. 22 — Ham balls, baked potato with sour cream, succotash, yogurt fruit cup.
Feb. 23 — Ham and bean soup, tuna salad on bun, cinnamon applesauce, gelatin, lemon poppy seed cake.
Feb. 24 — Tater tot casserole, tossed salad, pickle spear, mixed fruit cup.