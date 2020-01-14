<&firstgraph>The K-W boys basketball team finished 2019 on a high note when the Knights won the Tri-City United holiday basketball tournament by defeating Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 75-63 on Dec. 27 and then beating Tri-City United 57-40 on the Titans’ home court.
<&firstgraph>The Knights stayed on an upswing entering 2020 with a blowout 94-71 win over Hope Academy on Jan. 3, but the wins have dried up since then, with Randolph and Triton bullying K-W last week and delivering double-digit losses to the Knights.
<&firstgraph>The Cobras came into Kenyon on Jan. 7 and pulled away for a 75-61 win, spoiling a night in which K-W’s Laden Nerison exploded for 27 points.
<&firstgraph>Triton won the game in large part due to a solid performance on both offense and defense. The Cobras were particularly balanced on offense, with five players reaching double digits in points.
<&firstgraph>Sophomore Braxton Munnikhuysen led the way for Triton with 21 points, followed by junior Haevan Quimby with 17 points. Jay Yankowiak scored 12, Austin Melder scored 11 and Owen Petersohn finished with 10.
<&firstgraph>Nerison’s 27 points were a season-high, and sophomore Luke Alme also had a nice night with 10 points, but the tandem’s strong offensive performance wasn’t quite enough to deliver a fourth straight victory.
<&firstgraph>The Knights fared worse in a road game against Randolph on Thursday evening, as the Rockets held K-W to just 19 points in the first half and ended up cruising to a 75-44 victory.
<&firstgraph>The loss was K-W’s most lopsided loss since a 91-41 loss to Class AA’s 3rd-ranked team, Lake City, a month ago.
<&firstgraph>Nerison was again among the team’s leading scorers, as the sophomore finished tied with junior Casey Wesbur with 10 points apiece, but the Rockets (8-5) ultimately did a better job in limiting Nerison as compared to several of K-W’s other recent opponents.
<&firstgraph>Tate Erlandson also chipped in nine points for the Knights (5-7 overall, 0-3 Hiawatha Valley Blue Division), while Trevor Steberg scored five and Garret Grove and Vic Martinez each scored four.
<&firstgraph>Randolph’s win allowed the Rockets to snap a three-game losing streak, and they did so with an aggressive approach on offense that ultimately wore down the Knights’ defense. The Rockets found their way to the basket early and often, with 35 points in the first half and 39 in the second half. They sunk 17 shots from inside the arc and finished with 11 3-pointers as well.
<&firstgraph>K-W’s schedule only gets more difficult from here; following a home game against the Pine Island Panthers (6-4) Tuesday evening, K-W will head to Waterville on Thursday for a matchup against Class A’s No. 5 team, the WEM Buccaneers (11-1).