Monday, Jun 22
Ruth’s House of Hope: Heart to Heart Meeting• 9-10 a.m., Open conversation about the organization via Zoom. Hosted by Executive Director Suzzanne Fox. Email hello@ruthshousemn.org for the Zoom link.
St. Vincent de Paul - Clothing Distributions• 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Clothing distributions will be in the parking lot if weather permits.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-7 p.m., Faribault Evangelical Free Church, 1039 St. Paul Ave. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Tuesday, Jun 23
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Meatloaf cups, macaroni and cheese, green beans, fruit, relishes and dessert. Curbside pickup.
Adult Night Out: Archery• 5-7:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Learn how to shoot archery, then practice. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$15/person, $10/member.
Wednesday, June 24
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Two Rivers Health Center, 1819 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
St. Vincent de Paul - Clothing Distributions• 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Clothing distributions will be in the parking lot if weather permits.
Thursday, June 25
St. Vincent de Paul — June Grocery Distributions• 6-8 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Closed Friday, June 26. Clothing distributions will be in the parking lot during food distribution if weather permits. Call for an appointment to drop off clothing & household donations.
Concerts in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. See bit.ly/cityoffaribaultconcerts for the complete list of performers.
Friday, June 26
Virtual Learning: Talking with Trees (ages 4-14)• 10-11 a.m., Online via Google Meet. Learn how to identify trees, how humans use trees and what animals use trees as homes. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$5/person, free for members.
Boogie & Bike Night sponsored by The Vigilant Guardians Veterans Motorcycle Club• 5-9 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE, Faribault. Food, drinks, music and bikes.
Saturday, June 27
Faribault Farmers' Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers' Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. All vendors located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Story Adventures on Facebook Live• 10-10:30 a.m., Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.