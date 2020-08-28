Faribault girls swimming and diving vs. Winona
The Faribault girls swimming and diving team started its 2020 season Thursday evening with a virtual meet against Winona, with the Winhawks winning out.
The Falcons picked up race wins in the 200-yard medley relay (Verity Wray-Raabolle, Kayla Kenow, Bennett Wray-Raabolle and Ava Nelson), the 200 freestyle (Abby Larson), the 100 freestyle (Bennett Wray-Raabolle), the 500 freestyle (Larson), the 100 backstroke (Verity Wray-Raabolle) and the 400 freestyle relay (Bennett Wray-Raabolle, Grace Rechtzigel, Verity Wray-Raabolle and Larson).
“We were happy to get this first ‘virtual dual’ meet out the way,” Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. “There was a lot of unknown, we had to find out what some of these girls were good at. Based on the times they exceeded my expectations. We’ve only been in the pool for a week and one half. The girls are working on getting into swimming shape and we have aways to go before we get there. But, overall it was a very good night for us.”
Fuller also applauded the performances of his three divers, who were all competing for the first time Thursday. Karly Flom finished fourth, while Miller Munoz and Lorelei Weston both completed a handful of dives but did not have a full fix-dive slate ready for competition yet.
Faribault will have two virtual meets next week, first on Tuesday against Albert Lea and then on Thursday against Red Wing.
Faribault girls tennis vs. Rochester Century
Against a Rochester Century team that consistently ranks among the top 10 in Class AA, the Faribault girls tennis team started its season Thursday with a 7-0 loss.
For the Falcons, Kylie Petricka lost 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Stacie Petricka lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, Lindsay Rauenhorst lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and Nell Gibbs lost 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4 singles.
“The match scores do not truly reflect how well all of the Faribault singles players played today,” Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. “Faribault had some really good hustle on the court to help keep themselves in many points, but again the power and some great ball placement allowed Century to control today’s individual matches.”
On the doubles courts, Rylie Starkson and Sarah McColley lost 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 position, Hailey Reuvers and Ashley Rost lost 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2, and Bailey Peterson and Avery Rein lost 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3.
“There were a lot of great points through all the doubles matches today,” Anderson said. “Even though we were overpowered, our players never gave up on a point. While we had some good hustle and movement on the court, our overall timing was a bit off today. We had some good intentions on setting up points, but our execution was a bit off.”
Faribault played again Friday afternoon at Austin in a match that was originally scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, and will then host Red Wing this coming Tuesday afternoon.