Winona High School defensive end Aaron Witt has flipped his college commitment from Iowa to Wisconsin, he announced on Twitter on Monday.
“Wisconsin has been my dream school and I just could not turn down this opportunity,” Witt said in a Tweet. “I am very grateful for the staff and everyone at The University of Iowa. With that being said I am committing to the University of Wisconsin.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound three-star recruit is ranked as the 34th strongside defensive end in the country and the 7th-ranked prospect in the state of Minnesota regardless of position by 247spots.com.
The recruiting process has been eventful for Witt who originally committed to the University of Minnesota last fall. He then decommitted from Minnesota this May before committing to Iowa in June. And now has landed in Wisconsin’s recruiting class.
Witt lived in opponents backfields last season as a junior, racking up 18 tackles for loss to go along with seven sacks. He also had three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception. He is third all-time in career sacks at WSHS with 12, and needs 5.5 this season to tie Nick Waldo’s record of 17.5.
Witt and the Winhawks open their season next Friday against Albert Lea at Rochester Community and Technical College.
Winona, which was once comfortably within the Class 5A enrollment range, has seen its enrollment shrink in the last 15 years and moved down to Class 4A before the 2014 season. Since then, the program has transformed into a consistent state-title contender and has sent a number of players to the college ranks, including current NDSU freshman, Terrell Hall.
Witt is the highest-ranked recruit to come out of the school in decades.
The Winhawks have never been a major rival of Owatonna — and since the state has moved from conference to district alignment — likely won’t find themselves on the Huskies’ schedule for the foreseeable future. The school has roughly 850 students to Owatonna’s 1,400.