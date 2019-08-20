The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Aug 21
Women, Infants and Children Clinic — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul — 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting — 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary’s.
Wednesday Wear — 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Bingo — 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tutoring for adults — 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Overeaters Anonymous — 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Faribault Farmers Market — 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Euchre — 6:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. All are welcome; no membership required.
Al Anon — 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Thursday, Aug 22
Women, Infants and Children Clinic — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Baby Stop — 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night — 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Legion Basket Night — 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion Post 43, 112 N.E. Fifth Street. Made to order hamburgers, chicken strips and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches. Linda Claeson, linc1943@hotmail.com, 507-334-3677.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Fall barbecue — 5-7 p.m., First English Lutheran Church, 204 2nd St. NW, Faribault. Brats and hot dogs with all the toppings as well as beans, coleslaw, cukes, watermelon and chips. Proceeds support the church’s mission to give back to the community.$5.
Family Float — 6-8 p.m., North Alexander Park, 1816 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Enjoy a beautiful summer night canoeing on the Cannon with your family. Meet River Bend staff at North Alexander Park, get a paddling lesson, and then head out on River Bend’s fleet of canoes and kayaks for a leisurely paddle. $20/person; $15/member. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Mindful Moments — 6-7 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Support group for those affected by early-onset dementia. Group meets fourth Thursday of the month; group hosts Memory Cafe social gathering the second Thursday of each month. 507-331-2276.
Friday, Aug 23
Women, Infants and Children Clinic — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul — 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Bar bingo — 6 p.m., Grampa Al’s, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Saturday, Aug 24
Al Anon Steps and Tools group — 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
AlAnon — 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Wednesday Wear — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Little Prairie Al Anon — 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Bingo — 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke — 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Faribault Farmers Market — 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Stewardship Days: Buckthorn & Bratwursts — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. The primary focus will be working on reducing the amount of buckthorn invading the woods at River Bend. Activities include pulling, cutting, and piling buckthorn. Wear pants, bring gloves, safety glasses, and a water bottle. A light bratwurst and chips lunch will be provided for those registered. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Pork chop and fish dinner — 5-7 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. An all you can eat. Meals are $11 apiece. 60 and older, the cost is $10.
Sunday, Aug 25
Sunday supper — 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Monday, Aug 26
St. Vincent de Paul — 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
AlAnon — 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting — 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-7 p.m., Morristown Community Center. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
Tuesday, Aug 27
Sertoma Club of Faribault — 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Free Meal at the Community Cafe — 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Lasagna, French bread, lettuce salad, fruit, cake
Legion Wing Night — 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Linda Claeson, linc1943@hotmail.com, 507-334-3677.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Tutoring for adults — 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Open gym — 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
ACOA meeting — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Pickup doubles tennis — 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
Euchre — 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic — 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
FHS class of ‘59 monthly get together — 5 p.m., Signature Bar & Grill, 201 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Groundbreaking ceremony — 5-6:30 p.m., HealthFinders, 1415 Town Square Lane, Faribault. HealthFinders anticipates moving into the new space this fall.
DivorceCare Class — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.