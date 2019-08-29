In the Aug. 29 article “Faribault boys rally in second half past Waseca,” Faribault’s second goal was misattributed. Abdi Abdullahi scored the goal.
Correction
Most Popular
Articles
- Reports say stolen Hy-Vee account information being sold
- Family Video closing doors in Owatonna, Dollar General moving in
- EARLY RETURNS: Owatonna looks strong on both sides in scrimmages against 6A competition
- Thomas 'Tom' McDonough
- GALLERY: Northfield Shares a Meal brings more than 1,000 people together
- Mexican authorities arrest Minnesota man charged with killing parents
- Snow days will no longer stop lessons at Faribault schools
- What does the new left lane law mean?
- Christopher J. Kenow
- Judge dismisses lawsuit over Carleton College’s response to reported rapes
-
Aug 29
-
Aug 29
-
Aug 29
-
Aug 29
-
Aug 29
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Faribault Daily News Morning Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Kenyon Leader Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Le Sueur County News Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Lonsdale Area News Review Weekly Newsletter
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Northfield News Morning Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Owatonna Peoples Press Morning Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Southernminn Business Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
St. Peter Herald Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Waseca County News Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.