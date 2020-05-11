Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHEAST, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. COVER OR DRAIN ABOVE-GROUND PIPES AND HOSES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&