The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Sunday, Sep 15
Front Line Honors Ceremony-- 1-1:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion Post 43, Faribault . A dedicated flag raising along with a list of military personal who have lost their lives during the past month in the war will be honored and read.
Bishop Whipple Day celebration-- 10 a.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. The Rev. Canon Robert Two Bulls, Lakota Priest and artist, will be in attendance.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum-- 12-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. The Christdala Church Preservation & Cemetery Association has filled the schoolhouse with photos and artifacts from the church, school, Millersburg and the surrounding area, as well as maps, farming tools and household items. http://www.christdala.com.
Valley Grove country social-- 1-4 p.m., Valley Grove Church, 9999 155th St. E., Nerstrand. Ride in a horse-drawn wagon over the prairie, skip over the grass to a polka, join in a sing along with traditional Nordic music.
Fall Worship Service and Open House-- 2-3 p.m., Christdala Lutheran Church, 4761 Millersburg Blvd., Lonsdale. Fellowship and refreshments to follow. Non-denominational service, all are welcome. http://www.christdala.com.
Euchre-- 2 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 Fourth St. NW, Faribault.
Sunday supper-- 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Monday, Sep 16
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
AlAnon-- 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Cancer support group-- 3-4:30 p.m., District One Hospital, 200 State Avenue , Faribault. Group will be led by Jodi Chappuis discussing spirituality. Call 507-332-4721 with questions. 507-332-4721.
Cancer support group-- 3-4:30 p.m., District One Hospital, 200 State Ave., Faribault. Meets in the hospital's Administrative Conference Room on the main level. Call 507-332-4721.
Cancer support group-- 3 p.m., District One Hospital, 200 State Ave., Faribault. Allina Wellness staff presentation from 3-3:45 p.m., general support session from 3:45-4:30 p.m. Call 507-332-4721.
Tuesday, Sep 17
Sertoma Club of Faribault-- 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Free Meal at the Community Cafe-- 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Meatloaf cups, baked potato, corn, fruit, relishes, pudding
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Open gym-- 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Pickup doubles tennis-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
ACOA meeting-- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Euchre-- 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Legion Wing Night-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
Excellence In Education Operating Levy 2019 meeting-- 6 p.m., Faribault Golf Club, 1700 NW 17th St., Faribault. Attendees will discuss the upcoming Faribault Public Schools operating levy referendum, how to share pertinent information with voters and how to encourage support for the levy.
DivorceCare Class-- 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Wednesday, Sep 18
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting-- 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Bingo-- 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Overeaters Anonymous-- 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Faribault Farmers Market-- 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Free Orthopedic Community Event-- 5-6 p.m., Buckham West - Faribault Senior Center, 19 Division Street, Faribault. This free information session is an opportunity to learn about convenient, local treatment options for hip, knee or leg pain, including pain management, rehabilitation and surgical intervention. RSVP: To reserve a spot for this free presentation, call Buckham West - Faribault Senior Center at (507) 332-7357. 507-332-7357. https://account.allinahealth.org/events/59212?utm_source=community&utm_medium=event&utm_content=doh-orthopedic-event&utm_campaign=doh-orthopedic-event&utm_term=faribault.
Burger night on the grill-- 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Euchre-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. All are welcome; no membership required.
Al Anon-- 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Thursday, Sep 19
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Baby Stop-- 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night-- 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Faribo 4 Kids (formerly Kiwanis)-- 7 a.m., Bernie's Grill, 129 Central Ave. N. All are welcome. Call Marian Anderson at 334-0209 for more information. Judy Covert, jcovert2301@gmail.com, 5072109816.
Faribault Scandinavian Club-- 2-3 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Speaker will be Loriane Jensen, of Northfield, discussing on runic inscription - or markings on rocks left by Viking explorers.
Meatloaf dinner-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th St.
Cannon Valley Civil War Roundtable-- 6-7 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Meal starting at 6 p.m. $5 per person. Dan Roberts, of Montgomery, will speak on the importance, use of and technology of the telegraph during the Civil War.
Friday, Sep 20
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
American Legion sibs supper-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Ribs supper plus various entrees includes salad bar. 507-334-8784.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Bar bingo-- 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Basket Suppers-- 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th St.
Saturday, Sep 21
Al Anon Steps and Tools group-- 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
AlAnon-- 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Little Prairie Al Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Bingo-- 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke-- 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Faribault Farmers Market-- 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Basket Suppers-- 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th St.