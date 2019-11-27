The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Al Anon Steps and Tools group• 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
AlAnon• 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Little Prairie Al Anon• 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Faribault Winter Farmers' Market• 1-4 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 N. Central Ave, Faribault. Locally grown, homemade goods, promoting small farmers, producers and bakers. Allina Health Bucks accepted. Medford Creek Apiaries will present an educational bee and honey exhibit. Tiffany Tripp, faribaultwintermarket@gmail.com, 507-491-8188. http://bit.ly/2OOV9RJ.
Bingo• 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke• 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Open skate• 12:30-3:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Punch cards that have 14 punches can be purchased at the Community Center for $18. Skate rentals available for $3.
Sunday, Dec. 01
Marine Corps League's Toys for Tots Breakfast with Santa• 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Santa visiting from 9 a.m. to noon. $7 for advanced tickets for adults, $5 for children six-13. At the door for $9 adults and $7 for children six-13. Children under five are free.
Women of the Moose Breakfast• 8:30-11 a.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Women of the Moose Breakfast served 8:30-11:00AM Faribault Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Sunday supper• 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Open skate• 6-8:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Punch cards that have 14 punches can be purchased at the Community Center for $18. Skate rentals available for $3. Dec. 26 is a free day with canned food donation.
Monday, Dec. 02
Faribault Class of 1948• 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Lunch and socializing. In the event of a holiday, the group meets on the second Monday. All class members are encouraged to attend. Betty Hoffman, 507-332-8429.
AlAnon• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting• 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Clothing 9-11 a.m., groceries 1-3 p.m. Pantry days 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 6 and Dec. 13. 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 2
American Legion Post 43 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 membership meeting• 6 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Faribault Emerald Dance Team Community Performance• 7 p.m., Faribault High School, 330 Sw 9th Ave., Faribault. Admission-nonperishable food items/monetary donation for St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf
Free Support Group for Families and Friends of Individuals Living with a Mental Illness• 7-8:30 p.m., Christ Community Covenant Church, 540 18th St SE, Owatonna. Sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Light Up A Life Hospice Tree Lighting Ceremony• 7-8 p.m., Light Up A Life Tree Lighting Ceremony, Allina/District One Hospital Surgical Center Entrance, Faribault. Remembrance ceremony featuring Beau Chant Choir. Refreshments will follow. Audrey Tebo, ajtebo@gmail.com, 507-334-0555.
Tuesday, Dec. 03
Sertoma Club of Faribault• 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault.
Open gym• 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Pickup doubles tennis• 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
ACOA meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Euchre• 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club• 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
Santa Storytimes• 6:30 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. There will be a short storytime, with more time visit and take pictures with Santa. Deni Buendorf, 507-334-2089.
DivorceCare Class• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Wednesday, Dec. 04
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. Clothing 9-11 a.m., groceries 1-3 p.m. Pantry days 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 6 and Dec. 13. From 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 2
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting• 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Bingo• 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Overeaters Anonymous• 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Santa Storytimes• 6:30 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. There will be a short storytime, with more time visit and take pictures with Santa. Deni Buendorf, 507-334-2089.
Al Anon• 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Thursday, Dec. 05
Baby Stop• 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Faribo 4 Kids (formerly Kiwanis)• 7 a.m., Bernie's Grill, 129 Central Ave. N. All are welcome. Call Marian Anderson at 334-0209 for more information. Judy Covert, jcovert2301@gmail.com, 5072109816.
Faribault High School Class of 1965• 10 a.m., Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Spouses/guests invited.
Santa Storytimes• 10:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. There will be a short storytime, with more time visit and take pictures with Santa. Deni Buendorf, 507-334-2089.
Meatloaf Dinner• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Meatloaf Dinner served 5:30-7:00PM Faribault Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.