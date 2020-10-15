You once told me that you loved me,
I now know that’s not true.
You beat me, and you choke me,
I’m always black and blue.
I could go home to Dad and Mom,
I fear, for them, it’s too much stress,
they’d be shocked to see what’s going on,
to learn about my personal mess.
Eight weeks ago you broke my wrist,
when you threw me up against the wall,
today you punched me with clenched fist,
then you chased me down the hall.
You grabbed me and pulled me by the hair,
you threw me down upon the floor,
after I got up you choked me on a kitchen chair,
then you ran out, angry, and slammed the door.
The neighbors heard your curses and my wail,
then, thank God, they called 911.
Police arrived and took you to the county jail,
I’ve decided, now I’m going to run.
You called my cellphone demanding that I pay your bail,
I laughed out loud at your request,
“Think of how you’ve hurt me, and why you’re in jail.
I fear you no more, for you have put me to the test.”
There’s a good man out there, somewhere,
now searching, for a loyal, loving wife,
in hope that he’ll find me, I now say a prayer,
“God give me a man who will love me all of my life.”
I am living in transitional housing now,
I’m healing, here, from those past sorrows,
I know God will work this out somehow,
I anticipate many happy, loving, tomorrows.
I forgive you for what you have done to me,
since you might just be sick of mind,
I pray that someday you will clearly see,
that you can’t go through life, being so unkind.
I pray to God that you will receive the mental help you need,
before you beat and make another loyal, loving, woman bleed.
Peace be with you!
Bud Peka
Owatonna