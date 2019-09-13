The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Sep 19
Cannon Valley Civil War Roundtable-- 6-7 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Meal starting at 6 p.m. $5 per person. Dan Roberts, of Montgomery, will speak on the importance, use of and technology of the telegraph during the Civil War.
Lonsdale Farmer's Market-- 4-8 p.m., Lonsdale American Legion, 115 2nd Ave. NW, Lonsdale.
Thursday's Table-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Sep 20
St. Olaf Faculty/Guest Recital-- 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Studio A, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Rachel Brandwein, harp, and Aaron David Miller, piano, will perform original and arranged works for harp and organ. Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568.
Preschool Storytime-- 10:30-11 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale. Books and crafts suitable for preschoolers.
Saturday, Sep 21
Legion Bingo-- 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Free Family Matinee Saturday-- 11 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale. Free snacks and movies, rated G or PG. See lonsdale.lib.mn.us for titles.
Sunday, Sep 22
St. Olaf Faculty/Guest Recital-- 3-4 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Tracey Engleman, soprano, and Mark Biyleu, piano Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568.
Tuesday, Sep 24
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Suicide Grief Support Group-- 7-8:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 302 2nd St. NE, New Prague. For those who have lost a loved one to suicide. Enter through the emergency room doors (southwest entrance) and take the southeast elevator (#2) to the lower level (B) and follow the signs to the Jameen Mape Conference Center. Tom Handrich, 952-445-0107.