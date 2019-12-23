Falcons blank Rochester Lourdes 4-0
The Faribault boys hockey team followed up a tough 2-1 loss to Mankato West Tuesday with an impressive 4-0 shutout of Rochester Lourdes Friday evening.
The Falcons’ Zach Siegert scored an unassisted goal just three and a half minutes into the game, but after that it was largely a defensive struggle. The Eagles attempted just six shots on the Faribault goal during the first period, and Jake Dolter blocked all of them.
But it was just the beginning of a good night for Dolter and the Falcons (6-2). The Faribault offense came to life almost immediately in the second period when Zach Siegert got his second goal of the night to double the Falcons’ lead. Siegert’s second goal came just 51 seconds into the second period, and this time he was assisted by Zack Slinger and Leighton Weasler.
Grady Goodwin then scored a power play goal (assisted by Lucas Linnemann and Jordan Nawrocki) about two and a half minutes later to give the Falcons a more comfortable lead, and Blake Vinar added another power play goal (assisted by Kory Johnson and Brody Pavel) with two minutes left in the period to make it 4-0.
The 4-0 score ended up being the final as neither team found the net in the third period. Dolter finished the night unblemished at the goal, where he blocked all 19 shots attempted by the Eagles, which have managed just seven goals in eight games this season, all of them losses.
Faribault boys basketball team picks up first win, girls still searching
The Falcons’ 2019-20 season started off rough, with six straight losses to open the season, including Friday night’s home loss to Austin by a score of 77-49. But the Falcons finally put a number in the win column on Saturday afternoon when they hosted non-conference opponent Simley and won by a score of 53-42 (stats weren’t available at press time).
Meanwhile, the Faribault girls basketball team traveled to Austin Friday evening, leaving Austin still searching for that first win of the season after the Packers (10-1 overall, 7-1 Big 9 Conference) won 66-43.
Faribault head coach Patrick Garcia is seeing signs of improvement from his squad, but the Falcons (0-8 overall, 0-7 Big 9) are still looking for more players to contribute offensively.
Evy Vettrus remains Faribault’s top scorer and had another decent game in Austin, adding 12 points to her season total. Otaifo Esenabhalu scored nine and Olivia Bauer chipped in eight.
The Falcons are on the road Friday at Mankato East (4-5 overall, 4-4 Big 9). After that, they’ll host the Winona Winhawks Jan. 2. The WInhawks are also winless this season (0-9 overall, 0-8 Big 9).
Several Falcons set personal bests in 1st home gymnastics meet
The Falcons’ gymnastics team competed in its first home meet of the year Friday against Northfield and Owatonna, and several girls achieved personal bests across various disciplines, while the team as a whole continued to show improvement.
“It went really well,” Faribault gymnastics coach Larissa Rasmussen said. “Our team knows both Northfield and Owatonna very well and it's always fun to have them over and cheer each other on.”
Faribault’s Evie Wood set personal bests in the vault and floor competitions, and Brianna Radatz also set a personal record in the vault competition. Radatz also competed on the bars for the first time this season and completed a new front tumbling pass in her floor routine.
Rasmussen noted that Hannah Merdan excelled in her beam routine and earned a new personal record, but Merdan unfortunately injured her elbow during her floor routine and was unable to finish. Rasmussen explained that Merdan is OK but “will have to rest for the next few weeks”.
Other highlights included Lauren McDonough achieving a personal best in her floor routine and earning fifth place all around. Additionally, senior Gabby Hollund competed in beam for the first time this year and performed nicely.
Rasmussen added that both Hollund and Lexi Bottke will add floor routines to their repertoires before the Faribault invite in early January.
Gymnastics final scores
Vault: Lexi Bottke 8.425 (5th place), Brianna Radatz 8.375, Lauren McDonough 8.25, Evie Wood 7.95, Hannah Merdan 7.95;
Bars: Lauren McDonough 7.35, Lexi Bottke 7.225, Brianna Radatz 6.875, Evie Wood 5.85, Hannah Merdan 5.55;
Beam: Lauren McDonough 8.575, Hannah Merdan 8.325, Lexi Bottke 7.575, Brianna Radatz 6.1, Evie Wood 5.9;
Floor: Lauren McDonough 8.75, Brianna Radatz 7.775, Evie Wood 7.675, Hannah Merdan 6.35;
Overall: Lauren McDonough 32.925 (5th place), Brianna Radatz 29.125, Hannah Merdan 28.175, Evie Wood 27.375.
FHS swim team battles back, comes up short against Spartans
Faribault’s boys swimming and diving team competed against Rochester Mayo Thursday evening, and enjoyed a pretty good night. Although the Spartans won the meet 88-78, the Falcons were perhaps the most competitive they’ve been so far in this young season.
The Falcons’ James Ohlemann finished with another strong score in the 1 meter-dive with a 188.45. Ohlemann and Faribault’s Chriztopher Ferris finished 1-2 in the dive competition, as Ferris finished with a score of 124.25.
Mitchell Hanson was strong in the 200-meter individual medley, finishing second with a time of 2:35.80. Mayo’s Ethan Yao dominated that competition with a score of 2:11.66.
Riley Akemann and Will Tuma looked strong 50-meter freestyle competition; Akemann finished second with a time of 24.01, and Tuma wasn’t far behind in fourth with a time of 24.71. The Spartans’ Alec Wood nipped Akemann by about two tenths of a second for first place.
Akemann also finished second in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 54.11, about two seconds behind first-place finisher Jake Walz of Rochester Mayo.
Aside from Ohlemann’s first-place finish in the diving competition, the Falcons placed first in three other events: the 100-meter backstroke, the 100-meter breaststroke and the 400-meter medley.
Akemann teamed up with Tuma as well as Tanner Longshore and Calvin Gutzmann for the winning time of 3:51.85 in the 400-meter medley, which was the final competition of the evening. The team’s success allowed the Falcons to finish just 10 points behind the Spartans after trailing by as many as 48 points earlier in the meet.
Curtis Pecore-Kotek won the 100-meter backstroke competition with a time of 1:15.63 while Hanson won the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:16.48.
“We had a good solid meet against Mayo,” Faribault swimming coach Charlie Fuller said. “I thought we competed pretty well, especially given that we were missing a few people from sickness and stuff like that, but it’s that time of the year so we just went down there and did the best we could.”
Fuller ended up moving some of his swimmers around a little bit and going with a little bit different of a lineup. He explained that he felt Rochester Mayo was a pretty tough team to match up against.
“I was able to put some different people in some different events and we swam pretty well, so we’re feeling pretty good with how things are going. Now we’ve got a little while before our next meet in Albert Lea (on Jan. 2), so we’re going to spend some time getting into better shape and just do our best to keep getting better.”