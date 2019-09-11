The Northfield News, delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays, contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Northfield/Dundas area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at www.northfieldnews.com.
Here’s a recap of some of the stories in the Sept. 11 edition of the News.
DJJD brings close to 200,000 people — Organizers believe this year’s Defeat of Jesse James Days was a successful event.
The five-day festival drew an estimated 200,000 people into Northfield to partake in a variety of activities.
Tavern of Northfield could reopen by November/December— The Tavern of Northfield is now pegging November/December as a possible reopening date after a kitchen fire in an upstairs restaurant caused significant water damage in June.
The Tavern has been closed since the June 30 fire, which was caused by an unattended cooking fire at Chapati Indian Restaurant.
Sheldahl employees picket for better wages, union health care— A group of Sheldahl employees picketed Thursday afternoon to what they say are low wages and insufficient employee health care.
The three-hour picket, consisting of members of the UNITE HERE! Local 17 union, took place at the corner of one of Northfield’s busiest intersections less than one month before their union contract is set to expire.
Four underpasses in roundabout project get council OK— The Northfield City Council on Sept. 3 unanimously decided to have four grade-separated underpasses below the planned Highway 246/Jefferson Parkway roundabout.
The decision opens the door for the $3.32 million project to begin next May/June.
Other stories included state requirements hem in county board during taxation, EDA is seeking input from minority-owned businesses, 7% levy increase not expected to raise taxes in Dundas, Climate Action Day activities slated for this month in Northfield and other stories. We also had sports stories, news briefs, columns, a letter and a calendar.
Coming up
Here’s a look at what will be available to subscribers in the next edition of the Northfield News Wednesday and online at www.northfieldnews.com.
Family Residence opens in Northfield
The Family Residence, a 12-bed memory care facility, has opened in southern Northfield, near the YMCA off Jefferson Road. We will have a story on that.
Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off
We will have an article on Hispanic Heritage Month kicking off Saturday in Northfield with photos and a short story accompanying the event.
Fall sports
Northfield tennis and soccer teams continue action while Northfield football will look to win on the road against the Mankato West Scarlets. Look for coverage from a busy sports week in the region.
Plus
Additional news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Northfield/Dundas area.