ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Minnesota Twins started a six-game road trip outside the lead in the AL Central for the first in almost four months.
They’re back on top of Cleveland, with a little room to spare after a fruitful stop in Texas.
Jorge Polanco cleared the bases with a tiebreaking triple in the eighth inning, lifting the Twins to their first-ever four-game sweep of the Rangers with a 6-3 victory Sunday.
By finishing its first four-game sweep since the end of last season, Minnesota maintained a 2½-game lead over the Indians in the AL Central. The Twins went 5-1 on a trip that started with them a half-game behind after Cleveland beat Boston while they had a day off.
Minnesota immediately went back in front with a win at Milwaukee while the Indians lost to the Red Sox.
“It was a tremendous trip,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It was fun to watch our guys. There were a lot of big moments on this trip, and ultimately we found ways to win these games.”
Polanco’s two-out liner to the gap in right-center field off Emmanuel Clase (0-2) followed the hard-throwing rookie getting a strikeout and groundout after putting runners at second and third with no outs. Miguel Sanó walked to load the bases before Polanco’s team-leading sixth triple on a 99-mph cutter.
“I’ve seen 100 miles per hour, but his pitches cut and move,” Polanco said through a translator.
Shin-Soo Choo connected for his 20th homer off onetime Texas closer Sam Dyson to get the Rangers even in the seventh, preventing left-hander Martín Pérez from beating his former team for the second time in two starts after spending his first seven seasons with the Rangers.
Dyson (5-1) escaped the seventh despite allowing two singles after Choo’s blast, Sergio Romo pitched around an error in the eighth and Taylor Rogers struck out Rougned Odor looking as the potential tying run in the ninth for his 19th save in 25 chances.
The Rangers have lost 10 of 12 and are on their third losing streak of at least four games since the All-Star break, including an eight-game skid.
“We’re not just going to wipe it away and say, ‘OK, this is all going to be good tomorrow,’” manager Chris Woodward said. “It’s not. Like, we’ve got to learn from all this. Those are conversations that we’re having on a daily basis. It’s tough.”
Marwin González gave the Twins a 2-0 lead in the first on a line-drive double that was misplayed by left fielder Willie Calhoun. It was González’s 11th hit in 15 at-bats in the series before a flyout, two groundouts and a walk his final four trips.
Texas didn’t have a hit that left the infield off Pérez until Delino DeShields’ two-out single to right in the fourth. Jeff Mathis followed with a soft two-run single into right to get Texas within 3-2. Pérez allowed two runs on five hits and four walks in five innings.
BLAST FURNACE
The temperature was 95 degrees at first pitch and reached 100 by the middle innings. Minnesota leadoff hitter and center fielder Max Kepler left the game in the seventh inning because of heat illness. The game lasted 3 hours, 49 minutes.
The Rangers are in the last of 26 seasons at Globe Life Park before moving across the street to Globe Life Field, which will have a retractable roof and air conditioning.
MINI-SKID
Lance Lynn tied a season high with five walks while allowing four hits and three runs in five innings for the Rangers. The right-hander followed two straight losses with a no-decision after matching the AL lead at that time with his 14th win on Aug. 2.
“Behind in a lot of counts and walked too many guys,” Lynn said. “From the get-go, it wasn’t good enough. I’ve just got to be better from the get-go.”
TRAINER’S ROOM
Twins: Baldelli said it was possible slugger Nelson Cruz (left wrist strain) would be reinstated from the injured list Monday when he’s eligible to return. Baldelli said the club has received “nothing but positive news” since Cruz got hurt.
Rangers: All-Star slugger Joey Gallo is lightly swinging a bat for the first time since surgery July 25 to remove the broken hamate bone in his right wrist. Woodward said the club hopes Gallo can play the final 2-3 weeks of the regular season.
SATURDAY: Twins 12, Rangers 7
Tyler Duffey’s season win total increased before the game while he was sitting in the clubhouse and again Saturday night after he was back out on the mound for the Minnesota Twins.
Duffey got the decision in the Twins’ latest win by retiring the last two batters of the fifth inning and leaving the bases loaded in a victory over the Texas Rangers. Hours before the first pitch, he was awarded a win for Minnesota’s victory Friday night that originally was credited to Sam Dyson.
“Tonight, I didn’t even think about the chance that I could (get another win),” said Duffey (4-1), who struck out the lone batter whom he faced Friday to end the sixth inning. “It’s great. To contribute to wins is what we want to do.”
C.J. Cron had a two-run home run in Saturday’s six-run first inning as the Twins increased their lead in the AL Central Division to 2 1/2 games, their largest since Aug. 6.
The Rangers have lost nine of their last 11 games and are three games under .500 for the first time since May 18.
Ariel Jurado (6-9) nearly escaped the first inning scoreless, but a relay throw to him to complete what would have been an inning ending 3-6-1 double play skipped off the top of his glove as he ran across the bag. Jurado allowed a career-high eight runs — including the six unearned in the first — for the second straight start in two innings.
“We didn’t do anything to win the game,” Texas manager Chris Woodward said. “We didn’t get guys out we needed to, especially early. We let one mistake kind of snowball into a bunch of runs after that.”
Miguel Sanó also homered in the ninth for Minnesota. It gave the Twins a major league leading 240 home runs, keeping them on pace to break the record of 267 set last season by the New York Yankees.
José Berrios lasted only 4 1/3 innings, his shortest start of the season. Berrios allowed seven runs, three earned, and seven hits with three walks.
“I think we could have made more plays for him in the field,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I think he deserved better.”
Danny Santana hit two two-run homers in the first two innings, giving him 21 this season after going into the year with 13 in 364 career games. Santana became the fourth player in the history of the Rangers-Washington Senators franchise to homer in each of the first two innings, joining Mark Teixeira, Carl Everett and Ian Kinsler — who did it twice.
Sanó, Marwin Gonzalez, Jorge Polanco and Jake Cave each had three hits for Minnesota.
FRIDAY: Twins 4, Rangers 3
The Minnesota Twins did what they do better than any other major league team this season — hit home runs — but their 1-run win over the Texas Rangers turned on a fly ball that barely cleared the infield.
Max Kepler hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning after Miguel Sanó’s popup to shallow right field was dropped by Rougned Odor and Jonathan Schoop hit a two-run homer in the sixth to erase a one-run deficit for the Twins, who lead in the AL Central by 1½ games over the Cleveland Indians.
Odor and Twins manager Rocco Baldelli both cited the wind inside Globe Life Park for the critical error.
Schoop homered in the seventh inning following a one-out single by Marwin Gonzalez. The Twins lead the majors with 238 homers and are on pace to break the big-league record of 267 set last season by the New York Yankees. Minnesota has homered in 16 of its past 18 games since July 28 with a total of 37.
Schoop also contributed multiple outstanding fielding plays, including starting an inning-ending double play in the seventh behind Sam Dyson (5-1).
Mike Minor (11-7) allowed all four runs in losing for the first time in four starts. Kepler’s homer ended Minor’s scoreless innings streak at 19 1/3.
Dyson earned his first win since being acquired from the San Francisco Giants on July 31 with a scoreless seventh inning. Sergio Romo pitched a scoreless ninth, finishing with Danny Santana’s ground out with runners on first and second, for his third save in four tries since being acquired from the Miami Marlins on July 27 and 20th in 22 opportunities overall this season.