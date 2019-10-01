brandon foster

St. Olaf sophomore Brandon Foster was named the MIAC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Saturday's win against Bethel. For the season, Foster has racked up 32 tackles, the fourth-most in the conference. (Photo courtesy of St. Olaf College)

Sophomore linebacker Brandon Foster of the St. Olaf College football team picked up Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Defensive Player of the Week honors on Monday afternoon.

Foster had five tackles, including 1.5 tackles for a loss, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in St. Olaf's 48-26 victory at Augsburg on Saturday to help the Oles win their fourth-straight game to start the season.

The sophomore had a strip sack on a fourth-and-nine for Augsburg at the St. Olaf 29-yard line in the second quarter, marking the first forced fumble and fumble recovery of Foster's career. For the season, Foster is tied for fourth in the MIAC in tackles (32) and tied for fifth in tackles per game (8.0).

