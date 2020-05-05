The Mississippi state auditor’s office said in a report it released Monday that a nonprofit group used welfare money to pay $1.1 million to Favre for multiple speaking engagements but Favre did not show up for the events. Favre was paid $500,000 in December 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018, according to an audit of the Mississippi Department of Human Services. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)