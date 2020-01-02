The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Saturday, Jan. 04
Al Anon Steps and Tools group• 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
AlAnon• 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Owatonna Youth Bowling• 9-10:30 a.m., For all youth ages 3½ to 19. No experience necessary. Aomw financial assistance may be available. Sign up ahead of time. Stacey, stse608@hotmail.com, 612-636-5454.
Bagels & Birds• 9:30-10:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Enjoy coffee and bagels while watching wildlife. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Little Prairie Al Anon• 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Faribault 50 and Over Singles Social Group• 11 a.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault.
Bingo• 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke• 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Faribault Park and Rec Family Free Throw Contest• 1 p.m., Faribault Community Center, 15 Division St. Free and open to youth and adults. Trophies awarded in 12 different categories.
Steak, Shrimp or Walleye• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Sunday, Jan. 05
WOTM Breakfast• 8:30-11 a.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Euchre• 2 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 Fourth St. NW, Faribault.
Sunday supper• 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Monday, Jan 06
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Class of 1948• 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Lunch and socializing. In the event of a holiday, the group meets on the second Monday. All class members are encouraged to attend. Betty Hoffman, 507-332-8429.
AlAnon• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting• 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
American Legion Post 43 membership meeting• 6 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Beginning Again ,But This Time Doing It Gods Way• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, 1039 St Paul Ave, Faribault. For anyone who is divorced, widowed or thinking about re-entering the dating world. Register with Jennifer David at jenniferdavid70@gmail.com, 507-210-6339.
Free Support Group for Families and Friends of Individuals Living with a Mental Illness• 7-8:30 p.m., Christ Community Covenant Church, 540 18th St SE, Owatonna. Sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Tuesday, Jan. 07
Sertoma Club of Faribault• 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Lasagna, lettuce salad, French bread, fruit, relishes, pie
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Open gym• 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
ACOA meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Pickup doubles tennis• 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
Euchre• 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club• 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
DivorceCare Class• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Wednesday, Jan. 08
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting• 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Bingo• 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Overeaters Anonymous• 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Al Anon• 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Thursday, Jan. 09
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Baby Stop• 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Legion Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Made to order burgers, chicken strips, and Philly cheese steak baskets. All include fries or tater tots.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Baked Chicken Dinner• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Mindful Moments• 6-7 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Support group for those affected by early-onset dementia. Group meets fourth Thursday of the month; group hosts Memory Cafe social gathering the second Thursday of each month. 507-331-2276.
Friday, Jan. 10
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Junior Recital• 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Jessica Folson, violin Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 507-786-3568.
Bar bingo• 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Basket Suppers• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.