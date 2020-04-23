Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday will announce that Minnesota K-12 school buildings will remain closed for the rest of the academic year, according to two sources with knowledge of the plan.
A Walz spokesperson wouldn’t disclose the decision but the governor has said in recent days that a return to in-person instruction before summer break was unlikely, and many districts have been planning to extend distance learning for the rest of the school year.
Minnesota students began their remote instruction in late March. At least 39 other states have ordered or recommended that school buildings remain closed for the rest of the academic year, according to Education Week. Those closures are affecting about 42 million public school students.
Walz, a former high school teacher and coach, has repeatedly extended the state’s plans for distance learning. In mid-March, an executive order closed schools until March 27. Days later, he moved the reopen date to May 5. But in recent weeks, he acknowledged students were unlikely to return to their buildings.
“The chance of being able to gather back at school is relatively slim,” he told reporters on April 2, calling the situation “heartbreaking” for families and students, especially those preparing to graduate from high school.
News of Walz’s school year decision comes a day after the governor unveiled a massive COVID-19 testing plan Wednesday in which the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota would play key roles in testing 20,000 people daily.
For weeks, Walz has said that drastically increased coronavirus testing would be critical to restarting parts of the economy. Two kinds of tests, ones that diagnose COVID-19 and others that see if a person has been exposed to the virus, are included in the plan, along with increased tracing.
While the plan would make Minnesota No. 1 in the nation for testing, Walz said, people cannot let down their guard.
"This is not a pass that everything is back to normal and it's all easy from here on out,” he said. “It's one tool in the toolbox that leads us in that direction.”
Here are the latest coronavirus statistics:
- 2,721 cases via 49,344 tests
- 179 deaths
- 660 cases requiring hospitalization
- 240 remain hospitalized; 107 in intensive care
- 1,317 patients recovered
In south central Minnesota, Blue Earth County has the most confirmed cases, with 26, while Le Sueur County has 22 confirmed, most of which are recovered. Rice County has eight confirmed cases and one death; Steele County has 10 confirmed cases; Nicollet County eight confirmed and two deaths; Waseca County three confirmed; Goodhue County 19 confirmed; Brown County eight confirmed and one death; and Sibley County one confirmed.
Minnesota hit another grim COVID-19 milestone Thursday as state health officials reported 200 Minnesotans have now died from the disease, 21 more than reported Wednesday, the largest single one-day death toll since the pandemic began.
Total current hospitalizations rose to 268, up 28 from the prior day, while patients in intensive care units dipped to 104.
Total cases in Minnesota hit 2,942 positive cases since the start of the outbreak, a jump of 221 from Wednesday. About half of those people have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
Gov. Tim Walz and state health leaders are expected to update reporters at 2 p.m. on the latest news around COVID-19 — including that Minnesota K-12 school buildings will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
Beyond the schools decision, Walz on Thursday is not expected to announce any dramatic revisions to his stay-at-home order that runs through May 4.
COVID-19 ‘moonshot’
Testing in Minnesota and elsewhere has been hampered by supply chain issues and materials shortages. Minnesota has tested about 1,200 or so people daily as of late. That’s only about one-quarter of the testing Walz says is needed.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the U-Mayo plan would be ramped up quickly so that every Minnesotan with COVID-19 symptoms will be tested as soon as possible, with a focus first on vulnerable populations, including long-term care residents and the workers who care for them.
Communities of color, especially Native people, would also be a priority, along with “critical infrastructure” workers such as day care operators.
The testing push will be funded in part by $36 million from the COVID-19 Minnesota Fund. Money will also go to build a central laboratory driven by the U and Mayo to meet the expanded testing.
SW Minnesota outbreak
Nobles County in southwestern Minnesota continues to be a hot spot for COVID-19. It holds the largest cluster outside the Twin Cities area and Rochester and the highest rate of COVID-19 cases of any county by far relative to its population.
The JBS pork processing plant in Worthington is at the center of the Nobles County outbreak. On Monday morning, company executives announced they were indefinitely shutting the plant, which employs some 2,000 workers, to try and get control of the situation.
On Thursday, the Health Department said Nobles County now has 196 positive tests for the disease, up, 70 from Wednesday. It had just two cases last week.
New guidance for business coming soon
Walz is working toward a set of protocols that could permit some manufacturers and businesses that aren’t customer facing to let employees return as soon as next week as long as they have some safe-distance protocols in place.
Walz said Wednesday that he expected the state to provide more guidance to businesses, including information on what might reopen and how, sometime “in the next day or so.”
In praising the new testing plan, Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said it “would more than meet the goal identified by Gov. Walz to ease restrictions on businesses and get Minnesotans get back to work.”
The governor has continued to say that science will guide his decision-making.
In central Minnesota, the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce launched a campaign late last week urging state officials to speed up development of health and safety guidelines, so businesses shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic can reopen.
Vice President Pence to visit Mayo next week
Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Rochester, Minn., Tuesday.
He'll tour Mayo Clinic facilities supporting COVID-19 research and treatment, and meet with Mayo staff.
Pence, who heads the federal government’s effort to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, was also in Minnesota last month when he toured 3M. He praised the company's efforts to meet the demand for medical masks.
— MPR News staff
Petition urges Minnesota to ‘reopen Brainerd Lakes’
A petition urging state officials to allow businesses in the popular Brainerd Lakes Area to reopen as soon as possible has gotten thousands of signatures — but also some detractors.
With the summer tourist season approaching, many resorts, restaurants and shops in the Brainerd area — and other tourist destinations in Minnesota — are closed due to the stay-at-home order. Others have had to lay off workers or postpone taking reservations for summer visitors.
Matt Kilian, president of the 1,000-member Brainerd Chamber of Commerce, said the stay-at-home order is devastating local businesses, some of which may not reopen if the current situation continues much longer.
“We're facing losing some of the most important and celebrated small businesses in the Brainerd Lakes Area that will close their doors forever," Kilian said.
— Kirsti Marohn | MPR News