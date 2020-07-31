The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Sunday, Aug. 02
WOTM Breakfast• 8:30-11 a.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Faribault Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Celebration Car Parade for Ruth Hickey• 11:30 a.m., Ruth’s House of Hope, 124 1st Ave. SW, Faribault. Line up at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Send cards, tributes or donations in Ruth’s honor to P.O. Box 593 Faribault, MN 55021.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Faribault Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Monday, Aug. 03
American Legion Post 43 membership meeting• 6 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Culver’s, 950 Hwy. 3 S., Northfield. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Faribault High School Class of 1948• 1 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Lunch and socializing.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing and Food Distribution• 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need will be in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. if weather permits. Bread and produce for those in need may be available. Next Pantry Food Distribution is Friday, Aug. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 04
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings offered with various sauces. Faribault American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 12-6 p.m., Allina Health, 100 State Ave., Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW Second Ave., Faribault. Tater tot hot dish, dinner roll, fruit, relishes and dessert.
Wednesday, Aug. 05
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. An array of produce, flowers, crafts and locally made products and food items. Rain or shine.
Thursday, Aug. 06
Faribault High School Class of 1965• 10 a.m., Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Spouses/guests invited.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Concerts in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. See bit.ly/cityoffaribaultconcerts for the complete list of performers.
Friday, Aug. 07
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing and Food Distribution• 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need will be in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. if weather permits. Pantry Food Distribution for those in need from 1 to 3 p.m.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 4-10 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org or 1-800-RED-CROSS and enter Rice County Relay for Life.
28th Annual Rice County Relay for Life• 6-11 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. A modified event featuring a drive-thru Luminary event. Enter on the east side. Live broadcasts on KDHL. Uncle B’s Last Chance BBQ Shack will also be on site. Luminaries may be purchased at the State Bank of Faribault. Calista Vos, calistavos@gmail.com, 952-412-2041.
Saturday, Aug. 08
Faribault Farmers' Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers' Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. All vendors located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Pregnancy Options 6th Annual Run Baby Run Fundraiser• 7:15-8:45 a.m., River Valley Church, 722 Ravine St., Faribault. Start when registered. No kid's activities, no awards, no snacks. 10K ($35), 5K ($30) and a one-mile stroll ($10). All are invited.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.