The 2020 St. Peter High School Homecoming Queen candidates, front row, left to right, are Vanessa Krueger, Mia Hansen, Maddie More, Ella Gilbertson, and Lauren Niemeyer. The King candidates, back row, left to right, are Ethan Grant, John Borgmeier, Seth Reicks, Obie Alcantara Alvarez and Carter Wendroth.