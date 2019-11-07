The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Saturday, Nov. 09
No open skate•12 a.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault.
Bethel Ridge Activity Circle• 10 a.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. 507-332-0294.
Al Anon Steps and Tools group• 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
AlAnon• 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Hike and Hygge• 10-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Group hike — warm drinks, unhurried conversation or a good book. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Little Prairie Al Anon• 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Stewardship Day: Buckthorn Battles• 1-4 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Primary focus will be reducing buckthorn. Activities include pulling, cutting and piling buckthorn. Wear long pants, bring gloves, safety glasses and a water bottle. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Bingo• 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke• 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Sunday, Nov. 10
4th Degree Assembly of the Knights of Columbus Poultry Bingo• 1:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Adults and children welcome.
Euchre• 2 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 Fourth St. NW, Faribault.
Sunday supper• 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Open skate• 6-8:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Skate rentals available for $3.$5 per person or $18 per family.
Monday, Nov. 11
Buckham Memorial Library to closed for Veterans Day• Reopen with regular hours Nov. 12 http://faribault.org/library/ .
Veterans Day assembly• 9 a.m., Bridgewater Elementary, 401 Jefferson Pkwy., Northfield. includes songs, poems, readings, slideshows and other performances dedicated to honoring the nation’s veterans.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries).
AlAnon• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Surviving The Holidays• 6:15-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, 1039 St Paul Ave, Faribault. For divorced or widowed singles. RSVP to Jennifer David at 507-210-6339.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting• 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Faribault Christian Women’s Connection• 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Truckers Inn/Super America, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Buffet luncheon. RSVP: email faribaultcwc@gmail.com or call Karla Jo at 332-7261.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club• 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger. Call 507-332-6111.
Northfield Legal Clinic• 2-4:30 p.m., Free, walk-in legal assistance for Cannon Valley region residents who meet income guidelines. 612-752-6677, vlnmn.org. Contact rmorey@northfieldumc.org to volunteer.
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
DivorceCare Class• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Our Savior’s AA meeting• 7 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. New members welcome. 12X12 Book meeting. Bruce, 507-332-2801.
Sertoma Club of Faribault• 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Free Meal At The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Tater tot hot dish, dinner roll, fruit, relishes, brownie
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Loved Ones Surviving Suicide meeting• 6-8 p.m., District One Hospital administration offices, 200 State Ave. Contact Laura Sterling at 507-334-9661.
Open gym• 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Pickup doubles tennis• 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
ACOA meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Euchre• 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
P.E.O. Bunco Party• 6:30 p.m., Congregational Church, 222 3rd Ave. NW, Faribault. $15 includes door prize entry and refreshments. Call 952-297-4668 with any questions. http://peointernational.org.
Euchre• 6:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. All are welcome; no membership required.
Al Anon• 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries).
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting• 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary’s.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Overeaters Anonymous• 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Bingo• 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Beth Truesdale ‘97 Lecture• 7-8:30 p.m., St. Olaf College Viking Theater, 1520 St. Olaf Ave., Northfield. Dawn Baarts, baarts1@stolaf.edu, 507-786-2160. https://institute.stolaf.edu/.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Liver & Onions• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Faribault Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
How To Beat The Winter Blues• 6-7 p.m., Humfeld Chiropractic & Nutrition Center, 119 Central Ave. , Faribault. Boost your mood and beat the winter blues. Lisa Humfeld-Wilson, info@humfeldchiropractic.com, 507-333-5388. http://www.humfeldchiropractic.com.
Mindful Moments• 6-7 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Support group for those affected by early-onset dementia. 507-331-2276.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Baby Stop• 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. No registration.
Burger and wings night• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Legion Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Made to order burgers, chicken strips, and Philly cheese steak baskets. All include fries or tater tots.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Friday, Nov. 15
Bar bingo• 6 p.m., Grampa Al’s, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Basket Suppers• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries).
American Legion ribs supper• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Ribs supper plus various entrees; includes salad bar. 507-334-8784.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.