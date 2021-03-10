Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southeastern Le Sueur County in south central Minnesota... Southwestern Rice County in south central Minnesota... Northwestern Waseca County in south central Minnesota... * Until 500 PM CST. * At 423 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Janesville, or 14 miles southeast of Mankato, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Elysian around 435 PM CST. Waterville around 440 PM CST. Morristown around 445 PM CST. Warsaw around 450 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Kilkenny and Alma City. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; HAIL...<.75IN