Boys basketball
Waseca 77, Waconia 62
The Bluejays bounced back nicely from their recent loss to Minnehaha Academy, soundly defeating a good Waconia team (9-5, 7-4 Wright County Conference).
Ryan Dufault led Waseca in scoring with 19 points to go along with four rebounds and nine assists. Andrew Morgan added 18 points and five rebounds, while Kyreese Willingham contributed 14 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Zach Hoehn (9), Matt Seberson (9), and Dravyn Spies (8) also scored for Waseca.
Waseca 79, Worthington 56
The Bluejays improved to 14-1 overall and remained 7-0 in Big South Conference play following their big win over the Trojans last Friday evening.
Waseca has one game remaining on their regular season schedule, Thursday against St. James (2-13, 0-8). Waseca had previously been deep in talks with Mankato West about scheduling a game between the two school’s boys teams. However, due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak being linked, at least in part, to high school sporting events in Carver County as well as increasing cases in the Mankato area, these talks have stalled. Sources tell the Waseca County News that the odds of the game taking place now hover around 10%, as opposed to the previously reported 95%, though an official determination will be made later this week.
The Class 3A Scarlets are 12-4 overall and 10-1 in Big 9 Conference action this season and are led by wings Buom Jock and Mehki Collins, both of whom have garnered NCAA Division I attention.
NRHEG 70, JWP 28
The Panthers used a quick start and elite shooting from the field in the first half to overwhelm the Bulldogs last Friday night.
“In the [first half] we forced some turnovers which allowed us to get out in transition for some layups and hit some 3-pointers early as well,” NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “Overall in the first half, we shot 19-from-25 overall from the field and 17-from-19 from 2-point range. As a coach you will take that shooting anytime.”
Daxter Lee led the Panthers in scoring with 17 points. Kordell Schlaak (15), Ashton Johnson (11), Jaxon Beck (11), Porter Peterson (7), Benjamin Schoenrock (5), and Jack Olson (4) also scored for NRHEG.
Memphis James led the Bulldogs with 13 points to go along with four rebounds. Josh Bengston (6), Cole Schlueter (5), and Ryder Thissen (4) also scored for JWP.
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 73, JWP 39
The Bulldogs (4-11, 2-10) fell to the Knights (7-10, 6-7) Monday night in Valley Conference action.
Memphis James led JWP in scoring with 22 points.
The Bulldogs wrap up their regular season on Thursday against Blooming Prairie (6-9, 5-8 Gopher Conference).
Hayfield 81, NRHEG 45
The Vikings (13-3, 11-2 Gopher Conference) used a strong second half to overwhelm the Panthers (5-11, 4-8) Monday night, fueled by forcing turnovers and drawing fouls.
NRHEG maintained pace with Hayfield throughout the majority of the first half, tying the game up at 20 with five minutes remaining. However, as has been the case with the Vikings all season, Hayfield ran away with the game after halftime.
“They did this the first time we played them and once again they came out and went on a big run to start the [second half] after we turned the ball over and missed some good looks,” NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “As the half went on, we had two guys foul out and that really hurt not having them in there. Fouling became an issue too as they shot 20 free throws in the game compared to our five. We played hard and thought we had a chance to stay with them, but in the end the missed shots and fouls really hurt us.”
Kordell Schlaak (14) led NRHEG in scoring. Ashton Johnson (9), Porter Peterson (7), Benjamin Schoenrock (7), Jaxon Beck (4), Daxter Lee (2), and Jack Olson (2) also scored for the Panthers.
NRHEG wraps up their regular season on Friday against WEM (6-8, 6-6).
Girls basketball
Worthington 45, Waseca 31
Worthington controlled the game from the jump, connecting on five of their 12 3-point attempts and shooting 41% from the field overall on the night. Waseca, by comparison, shot 1-for-21 from beyond the arc and connected on a meager 23.5% of their field goal attempts.
Camryn McQuery led the Bluejays in scoring with nine points and added five rebounds. Kloe Wadd (6), Sam Azure (6), Brittney Draeger (4), Melady Renteria (3), Gabby Rodriguez (2), and Addie Wiesler (1) also scored for Waseca.
Waseca 69, St. James Area 38
There’s no place like home; just as the Waseca Bluejays girls basketball team who have logged over 1,400 miles on the road this season and had not played a game within the friendly confines of Waseca High School in 26 days prior their convincing victory over the Cardinals (7-6, 3-4 Big South Conference) Saturday night.
Waseca started the game on a 14-4 run, fueled by strong inside scoring from Camryn McQuery and Kloe Wadd. Their interior presence opened up the perimeter for the likes of Brittney Draeger and Melady Renteria, who took full advantage and did quite well emulating Steph Curry and Klay Thompson — the so-called Splash Bros. — of the Golden State Warriors.
“On our to do list was to have paint touches and lots of them. And do that early. And we did,” Waseca coach Joan Conway said after the win. “We got the ball into [McQuery and Wadd] and they did really good things, which I think probably altered a little bit of what [St. James] wanted to do defensively. That just made the outside shots feel a little bit more comfortable, a little bit more open.”
Waseca connected on 59% of their 3-point attempts, a nice reversal from their 1-for-20 effort during their loss to Worthington last Thursday night. The team’s strong outside shooting and overall dominance during their return home was akin to finding an oasis in a dessert according to Conway.
“Trust me, [it was] great. It’s just good to see so many kids play so well. The confidence, too. It was a much needed shot in the arm for a lot of those kids. You know what they’re capable of doing and it’s frustrating when you can’t do what you want to do, what you know you need to do. It’s a good confidence boost for the kids to see the ball go through the hoop or making that extra pass or getting that rebound or whatever it is. It was fun to see.”
Playing games at home provides a level of comfortability and normalcy, both of which are advantageous when it comes to winning games. Simply playing a familiar environment is key according to Conway.
“Your own gym, your own locker room. It feels good. And for the kids to be able to play and have some fans in the stands; it’s something that they haven’t had, that home game experience, [in a while]. I’m so happy for them to have that.”
Waseca 78, New Ulm 49
The Bluejays (8-7, 5-2 Big South Conference) picked up Monday night where they left off over the weekend, easily defeating the Eagles (3-12, 2-7) thanks to hot outside shooting. They are now 4-1 at home on the season.
Waseca finished their second-straight game shooting over 50% from beyond the arc as a team, led by Brittany Draeger who converted four of her five attempts; she finished the game with 19 points. Camryn McQuery posted a mammoth 23-point, 14-rebound double-double with Kloe Wadd (13), Sam Azure (8), Melady Renteria (7), Jaden Hiller (5), and Mia Kanewischer (3) also scoring for the Bluejays.
The Bluejays finish their regular season on Thursday against NRHEG (5-11).
NRHEG 67, United South Central 41
The Panthers were able to reverse their four-game losing streak, due in large part to strong offensive rebounding, dispatching the Rebels (1-14, 0-12) in convincing fashion Friday night.
“I am very proud of how hard the team worked tonight,” NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. “We finished the night as a team with 45 offensive rebounds and 22 defensive rebounds. We were able to get second, third, and sometimes four shot attempts in a possession which was great to see.”
Erin Jacobson led all scorers with 18 points and missed a double-double by a single rebound (9). Hallie Schultz, however, was able to register a most double-double with a massive 10 point, 19 rebound performance. Sidney Schultz (13), Faith Nielsen (12), Kendall Johnson (5), Andrea Briggs (5), Cassidy Martin (3), and Sarah George (1) also scored for the Panthers.
Hayfield 65, NRHEG 56
The Panthers (5-11, 3-10 Gopher Conference) were able to hang tough with a good Vikings squad (11-5, 7-4) Monday night, but were ultimately unable to earn the win.
Hayfield took a meager two-point lead into halftime, but were able to extend their lead to nine by the end of the game, due in large part to foul trouble on NRHEG’s end.
“I am very impressed with this team. They continue to work hard and improve every day,” NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. “We battled and were right there tonight. Unfortunately, Hayfield had some calls that swung the momentum and game in their favor.”
Kendall Johnson posted an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Erin Jacobson led the Panthers in scoring with 15 points. Faith Neilsen (12), Sidney Schultz (8), Hallie Schultz (4), Andrea Briggs (4), and Sarah George (2) also scored for NRHEG.
The Panthers return to action on Thursday against Waseca (8-7).
JWP 54, Madelia 37
Martin County West 40, JWP 31
The Bulldogs picked up their second win of the season Friday evening, easily defeating Madelia (0-15, 0-12 Valley Conference). JWP’s record now stands at 2-10 overall and 2-7 in Valley Conference play; the Bulldogs defeated Madelia 76-14 earlier in the season.
Gymnastics
Martin County West/Fairmont Area 133.025, Waseca 124.350
The Bluejays had three girls place among the top five all-around scores Thursday night, but were ultimately unable to pick up the win.
Camryn Lynch finished third with an all-around score of 31.700 followed by Jordan Hofmeister (31.150) and Emily Farley (29.900). Sara Kummerfeldt (15.925) and Rachel Scheffert (13.575) also finished inside the top 10.
Lynch and Hofmeister each achieved two top-three finishes, on the vault (8.700) and bars (7.425) and on the beam (7.950) and floor routine (8.350), respectively.
Waseca 128.325, St. James Area 102.475
The Bluejays swept all four events Saturday evening en route to dominating the Cardinals.
Camryn Lynch (33.625), Jordan Hofmeister (32.050), and Emily Farley (31.525) finished first, second, and third all-around, respectively, with Lynch claiming the top spot on the vault (8.725), bars (8.150), and floor (8.750). Hofmeister (8.500) and Farley (8.375) finished first and second on the beam. Brooklyn Flatau (7th; 23.025) and Sarah Kummerfeldt (9th; 15.250) also finished inside the top 10 all-around.
Wrestling
Westfield triangular
WEM/JWP at Westfield 43, WEM/JWP 25
Stewartville 39, WEM/JWP 30
Carson Petry (106; 11-0 major decision), Jack Cahill (152; fall), Keegan Kuball (220; fall), and Max Davis (285; 4-3 decision) earned wins against Westfield.
Petry (5-3 decision) earned his second win of the night against Stewartville, making him the only Grizzly to go 2-0. Gavin Krause (132; 9-4 decision), Jack Morsching (160; fall), Isaac Quast (170; fall), and Kurtis Crosby (182; fall) also picked up wins against the Tigers.
Cannon Falls 42, WEM/JWP 26
The WEM/JWP wrestling team closed its regular season Saturday with a home loss against Cannon Falls.
Jack Cahill won by fall in the 160-pound weight class, while Kurtis Crosby claimed a 10-8 overtime decision at 182. The other victories for the Grizzlies were all by forfeit, while Cannon Falls also won two weight classes by forfeit.
NRHEG at Medford 60, NRHEG 18
The Panthers (8-13) ran into a hot Tigers team (13-7) Friday evening, falling in convincing fashion to finish off their regular season.
“Medford has a really good team right now, and honestly could make a strong run next week at the Section 2A Tournament,” NRHEG coach Shawn Larson said. “I was happy with our effort in several of the matches, but we still need to shore up bonus points. If we are to lose matches, we need to find a way to lose without getting pinned.”
Thor Routh (160; fall), Ralph Roesler (195; fall), and Makota Misgen (285; fall) earned wins for the Panthers.
Maple River 57, NRHEG 16
The Panthers season concluded Monday night following their loss to the Eagles in the Section 2A quarterfinals Monday night.
“We are very thankful for the opportunity to wrestle this year. This year has been a challenge, and even though the season didn’t go the way we wanted it to go, we learned that sometimes just having the chance to compete is better than being sidelined,” NRHEG coach Shawn Larson said. “We will turn our focus toward the individual tournament in the hopes of sending wrestlers to the Super Section, or possibly the state tournament.”
Parker Bunn (113; 10-2 major decision), Thor Routh (152; 15-6 major decision), Ralph Roesler (182; 6-5 decision), and Makota Misgen (285; fall) earned victories for NRHEG.
Boys hockey
New Ulm 3, Waseca 1
The Bluejays fell to 10-6 on the season and 10-5 in Big South Conference play after losing to the conference champion Eagles (13-2, 13-0) Saturday afternoon.
Waseca’s lone goal came early in the third period during a power play opportunity; Brendan Brown logged his fourth goal of the season off assist by Kyle Ahlschlager and Charlie Huttemier. New Ulm outshot Waseca 38-21 on the night.
The Bluejays return to the ice on Thursday when they face off against Rochester Lourdes (7-5-1).
Girls hockey
Minnehaha Academy 9, Waseca 1
Minnesota River 8, Waseca 0
New Ulm 13, Waseca 0
Katlyn Schuler scored the Bluejays’ sole goal of the weekend off assist from Emily Gordon as Waseca fell to 0-15 after suffering two losses to two good teams over the weekend.
Waseca was unable to claim their first victory of the season Monday night in a lopsided matchup with the Big South Conference champion Eagles (13-2, 11-0). New Ulm outshot Waseca 35-6 on the evening.
The Bluejays conclude their regular season on Friday in a matchup with Rochester Lourdes (6-8).
Alpine Skiing
Section tournament
The section 6 alpine boys and girls ski races took place across Wednesday and Thursday last week at Buck Hill in Burnsville. The Lake Crystal Valley co-op boys team took second overall with 137 points, missing qualifying for state as a team by one place.
Braden Patterson of Waseca was 22nd (57.18 seconds), Duece Strand (Waseca) was 24th (57.43) and Brody Wirtz placed 49th after disqualifying during his second run.