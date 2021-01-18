BOYS BASKETBALL
Austin, 1-0
Mankato East, 1-0
Mankato West, 1-0
Northfield, 1-0
Owatonna, 1-0
Winona, 1-0
Albert Lea, 0-1
Faribault, 0-1
Red Wing, 0-1
Rochester Century, 0-1
Rochester John Marshall, 0-1
Rochester Mayo, 0-1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mankato East, 1-0
Mankato West, 1-0
Northfield, 1-0
Owatonna, 1-0
Rochester Mayo, 1-0
Austin, 0-0
Red Wing, 0-0
Albert Lea, 0-1
Faribault, 0-1
Rochester Century, 0-1
Rochester John Marshall, 0-1
Winona, 0-1
BOYS HOCKEY
Mankato East, 4 points
Mankato West, 4 points
Northfield, 4 points
Owatonna, 4 points
Rochester Century, 4 points
Rochester Mayo, 4 points
Albert Lea, 0 points
Austin, 0 points
Faribault, 0 points
Red Wing, 0 points
Rochester John Marshall, 0 points
Winona, 0 points
GIRLS HOCKEY
Austin, 2 points
Mankato East, 2 points
Northfield, 2 points
Owatonna, 2 points
Rochester Century, 2 points
Albert Lea, 0 points
Mankato West, 0 points
Red Wing, 0 points
Rochester John Marshall, 0 points
Rochester Mayo, 0 points
Winona, 0 points
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Austin, 1-0
Mankato East, 1-0
Red Wing, 1-0
Rochester Century, 1-0
Albert Lea, 0-0
Faribault, 0-0
Northfield, 0-0
Owatonna, 0-0
Mankato West, 0-1
Rochester John Marshall, 0-1
Rochester Mayo, 0-1
Winona, 0-1
WRESTLING
Faribault, 1-0
Northfield, 1-0
Rochester Mayo, 1-0
Albert Lea, 0-0
Austin, 0-0
Rochester Century, 0-0
Rochester John Marshall, 0-0
Winona, 0-0
Owatonna, 0-1
Mankato East, 0-1
Mankato West, 0-1