BOYS BASKETBALL

Austin, 1-0

Mankato East, 1-0

Mankato West, 1-0

Northfield, 1-0

Owatonna, 1-0

Winona, 1-0

Albert Lea, 0-1

Faribault, 0-1

Red Wing, 0-1

Rochester Century, 0-1

Rochester John Marshall, 0-1

Rochester Mayo, 0-1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mankato East, 1-0

Mankato West, 1-0

Northfield, 1-0

Owatonna, 1-0

Rochester Mayo, 1-0

Austin, 0-0

Red Wing, 0-0

Albert Lea, 0-1

Faribault, 0-1

Rochester Century, 0-1

Rochester John Marshall, 0-1

Winona, 0-1

BOYS HOCKEY

Mankato East, 4 points

Mankato West, 4 points

Northfield, 4 points

Owatonna, 4 points

Rochester Century, 4 points

Rochester Mayo, 4 points

Albert Lea, 0 points

Austin, 0 points

Faribault, 0 points

Red Wing, 0 points

Rochester John Marshall, 0 points

Winona, 0 points

GIRLS HOCKEY

Austin, 2 points

Mankato East, 2 points

Northfield, 2 points

Owatonna, 2 points

Rochester Century, 2 points

Albert Lea, 0 points

Mankato West, 0 points

Red Wing, 0 points

Rochester John Marshall, 0 points

Rochester Mayo, 0 points

Winona, 0 points

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Austin, 1-0

Mankato East, 1-0

Red Wing, 1-0

Rochester Century, 1-0

Albert Lea, 0-0

Faribault, 0-0

Northfield, 0-0

Owatonna, 0-0

Mankato West, 0-1

Rochester John Marshall, 0-1

Rochester Mayo, 0-1

Winona, 0-1

WRESTLING

Faribault, 1-0

Northfield, 1-0

Rochester Mayo, 1-0

Albert Lea, 0-0

Austin, 0-0

Rochester Century, 0-0

Rochester John Marshall, 0-0

Winona, 0-0

Owatonna, 0-1

Mankato East, 0-1

Mankato West, 0-1

 

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments