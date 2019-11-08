The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Beth Truesdale ‘97 Lecture• 7-8:30 p.m., St. Olaf College Viking Theater, 1520 St. Olaf Ave., Northfield. Sociologist Beth Truesdale’s talk, “Truth, Justice, and America’s Aging Workforce,” examines data on the nature and consequences of age discrimination in the workplace, its health impacts and competing public policy solutions. There will be time for a Q&A. Dawn Baarts, baarts1@stolaf.edu, 507-786-2160. https://institute.stolaf.edu/.
Webster Sports and Recreation Annual Meeting• 7 p.m., Ranchero Supper Club, 4452 40th St. W., Webster. All are invited. Refreshments to be served.
Thursday, Nov. 14
How To Beat The Winter Blues• 6-7 p.m., Humfeld Chiropractic & Nutrition Center, 119 Central Ave. , Faribault. Discuss ways to help boost your mood and beat the winter blues while improving your mental and physical health. Lisa Humfeld-Wilson, info@humfeldchiropractic.com, 507-333-5388. http://www.humfeldchiropractic.com.
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo• 7 p.m., Brewster’s Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Must Go Coverall each week & $1,000 progressive jack pot.
Thursday’s Table• 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Nov. 15
Preschool Storytime• 10:30-11 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale. Books and crafts suitable for preschoolers.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Legion Bingo• 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Volleyball basics fun camp• 9-11 a.m., Tri-City United High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Gr. 1 — 4. Given by Varsity Coach Renae Chappuis and players. Build skill level. Fun and non-competitive. All area students invited. $30. http://bit.ly/tcuvolleyballcamp.
Free Family Matinee Saturday• 11 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale. Free snacks and movies, rated G or PG. See lonsdale.lib.mn.us for titles.
Christmas Wreath Making and Wine/Hard Cider Tasting• 12-2 p.m., Montgomery Orchard Cider Haus, 15953 MN-99, Montgomery. Make your own wreath. Materials provided. Glass of wine/hard ciders comes with class. Barb and Scott Wardell, owners of Montgomery Orchard, will be your hosts.$38. http://tricity.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/costoption/class_id/7099/public/1/sp/.
Christmas Wreath Making and Wine/Hard Cider Tasting• 3-5 p.m., Montgomery Orchard Cider Haus, 15953 MN-99, Montgomery. Make your own wreath. Materials provided. Glass of wine/hard ciders comes with class. Barb and Scott Wardell, owners of Montgomery Orchard, will be your hosts.$38. http://tricity.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/costoption/class_id/7099/public/1/sp/.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Christmas wreath making, wine/hard cider tasting• 12-2 p.m., Montgomery Orchard, 15953 State Hwy. 99, Montgomery. Make your own wreath (materials provided, full glass of wine or hard cider included). Must be 21 to be served. Register: bit.ly/31YPRYj$38.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Golden Agers• 12:30 p.m., Lonsdale area-wide senior citizens will meet the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Lonsdale Civic Center. Cards and Bingo are played with a meal following. All seniors are invited to attend. For more information call Don at 507-744-2408.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Lucky Chinese Dinner with Chef Ron• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tri-City United High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Prepare a complete traditional Chinese meal with Chef Ron Procenko. You will be given the recipes and learn the techniques. After dishes are prepared, sit down and enjoy the meal or bring containers to take home. http://tricity.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/costoption/class_id/7124/public/1/sp/.