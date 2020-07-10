The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Sunday, July 12
Rice County Republicans Pizza Night• 1 p.m., Free pizza for all who would like to join in polite political conversation at Chair Kathy Dodds' farm, 6811 135th St. W, Lonsdale. Bring you own beverages and chairs. Current legislators and candidates are also invited.
Monday, July 13
St. Vincent de Paul — Clothing Distributions• 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing distribution for those in need will be in the parking lot from if weather permits. Next food distribution is Friday July 17 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, July 14
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 Fifth St. NE. Fried chicken wings offered with various sauces. Faribault American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., Community Cafe, 515 NW Second Ave, Faribault. Beef commercial, mixed vegetables, fruit, relishes and dessert
Wednesday, July 15
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. An array of produce, flowers, crafts and locally made products and food items. Rain or shine.
Thursday, July 16
Concerts in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. See bit.ly/cityoffaribaultconcerts for the complete list of performers.
River Bend Book Club in July• 7-8 p.m., Online via Google Meet. Club will meet to discuss the book virtually. Any valid email can join the meet, but you must register to receive the meeting links. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Friday, July 17
St. Vincent de Paul — Clothing and Food Distributions• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing distribution for those in need in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. if weather permits. Free food distribution for those in need from 1 to 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
Faribault Farmers' Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Sixth St. NW, Faribault. All vendors located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.