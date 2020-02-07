In this Feb. 2, 2020 photo, Ben Bode shifts his body weight and uses hand poles to turn and slow down at Mount Kato in Mankato, Minn. Mount Kato’s adaptive skiing program pairs instructors with students of all ages with a range of disabilities, from skiers with autism and cerebral palsy to developmental disabilities and people who have limited or minimal use of their legs or arms. They meet every Sunday for a couple hours to learn, practice and have fun. (AP)