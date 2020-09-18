Adrian Heath says this is easily the most challenging season of his career.
The coronavirus shutdown, the MLS is Back tournament in a bubble, and now a spate of injuries are testing Minnesota’s coach like never before.
“I think it’s the most difficult year I’ve ever had in football. And when you consider that I’ve been doing this probably the best part of 45 years since I left school, it’s a really difficult year,” he said. “There’s so much going on, so many other things that we have to consider, so many other things that we have to talk about. And it’s been difficult at times to keep everybody focused on what we do.”
The Loons had seven players, including five starters, on the injury list for last Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City.
Two of Minnesota’s top players are among those sidelined: defensive midfielder Osvaldo Alonso and center back Ike Opara, a two-time MLS Defender of the Year. Opara has an undisclosed condition and Alonso, the team’s captain, has a hamstring injury.
Additionally, midfielder Ethan Finlay is nursing a knee injury and Luis Amarilla has an ankle injury. Aaron Schoenfeld trained Thursday and may be available as a sub for Minnesota’s game at Houston on Saturday.
Goalkeeper Tyler Miller had hip surgery and will miss the rest of the season and backup Greg Ranjitsingh is set to have a procedure on his knee. To shore up the position, Minnesota acquired Adrian Zendejas in a trade with Nashville. Dayne St. Clair is the Loons’ current starter in goal.
Minnesota is also thinking about picking up an additional striker.
“It’s been a difficult year, and certainly it hasn’t helped us with the amount of injuries that we’ve picked up to keep a stable team. So I’m hopeful we’re over the worst of that,” Heath said. “I think a few of the bodies will come back and we can get back to getting our strongest leg up on the field and moving on from there.”
Another issue is travel. The Loons have played just three games at home so far in the regular season, fewest in the league. The team is embarking on its next phase of games with two of three on the road, including Saturday’s match against the Dynamo.
Complicating matters is a compact schedule: Sunday’s loss to Kansas City was the team’s sixth game in 24 days.
Minnesota is still sitting in third place in the Western Conference, behind Sporting and the Seattle Sounders.