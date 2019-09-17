Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Thursday, Sep 19
Mykitas Epoch- Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere • 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Schaefer Gallery of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. This is really about plastic and fungi.
Paintings & Photography from Depression Era• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. Industry, Work, Society and Travels in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Mary Wenner 507-327-3570.
Clay by Cyle Gruver, Pillows by Pioneer Spinners• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter.
9th Annual St. Peter Senior Expo• 2-5 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, 601 S. Washington Ave., St. Peter. There will be vendor booths, musical entertainment, keynote speaker, flu shots, health screenings, refreshments, unused medication drop-off, senior craft fair, hearing tests and Lions Club collecting used hearing aids and glasses.
Men's Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Friday, Sep 20
Mykitas Epoch- Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Schaefer Gallery of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. This is really about plastic and fungi.
Paintings & Photography from Depression Era• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. Industry, Work, Society and Travels in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection.
Clay by Cyle Gruver, Pillows by Pioneer Spinners• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter.
Pfeffer• 1:30-2:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
Saturday, Sep 21
Mykitas Epoch- Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Schaefer Gallery of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. This is really about plastic and fungi.
Roll'n For Landon• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at St. Peter High School, 2121 W. Broadway Ave., St. Peter. Many cars and trucks on display. St. Peter FFA Chapter will serve lunch, BBQ pulled pork, chips, beverage and dessert for $10. All proceeds will benefit a Memorial Scholarship Fund created to honor Landon Gran.
Clay by Cyle Gruver, Pillows by Pioneer Spinners• 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter.
Paintings & Photography from Depression Era• 1-5 p.m., at Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. Industry, Work, Society and Travels in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection.
Sunday, Sep 22
Mykitas Epoch- Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Schaefer Gallery of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. This is really about plastic and fungi.
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Clay by Cyle Gruver, Pillows by Pioneer Spinners• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter.
Paintings & Photography from Depression Era• 1-5 p.m., at Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. Industry, Work, Society and Travels in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection.
Monday, Sep 23
Mykitas Epoch- Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Schaefer Gallery of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. This is really about plastic and fungi.
Paintings & Photography from Depression Era• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. Industry, Work, Society and Travels in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Mary Wenner 507-327-3570.
St. Peter City Council• 7 p.m., Community Center-Governors' Room, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Meeting agendas are at http://www.saintpetermn.gov/city-council-minutes-agendas-packets.
Tuesday, Sep 24
Mykitas Epoch- Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Schaefer Gallery of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. This is really about plastic and fungi.
Paintings & Photography from Depression Era• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. Industry, Work, Society and Travels in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection.
Nicollet County Board of Commissioners• 9 a.m., Nicollet County Government Center, 501 S Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Agendas available at co.nicollet.mn.us.
Memory Café• 10-11 a.m., St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St., St. peter. Room 215. A social gathering for people experiencing memory loss and their care companions. Light snacks, beverages, games and activities are provided.
What is CBD• 10:30-11:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 217, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Cannabidiol is derived directly from the hemp plant and is legal in Minnesota. Learn about the benefits CBD has on and in your body and the types of products available, including oil vapor and topical creams.
Bridge and 500• 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Wednesday, Sep 25
Surplus Breads• 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
Paintings & Photography from Depression Era• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. Industry, Work, Society and Travels in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection.
Meisa• 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., at St. Peter Recreation, Suite 200, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.Register at the Recreation Dept desk or call 934-0667. Cost $20. for 8 sessions. Melissa Rollnick, GAC Dance Professor. Meisa is movement, exploration, imagination, sensation and awareness.
Clay by Cyle Gruver, Pillows by Pioneer Spinners• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter.
Thursday, Sep 26
Mykitas Epoch- Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Schaefer Gallery of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. This is really about plastic and fungi.
Paintings & Photography from Depression Era• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. Industry, Work, Society and Travels in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Mary Wenner 507-327-3570.
Clay by Cyle Gruver, Pillows by Pioneer Spinners• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter.
Men's Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.