Tuesday, Sept. 03
Golden Agers — 12:30 p.m., Lonsdale area-wide senior citizens will meet the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Lonsdale Civic Center. Cards and Bingo are played with a meal following. All seniors are invited to attend. For more information call Don at 507-744-2408.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic — 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Thursday, Sept. 05
Lonsdale American Legion Auxiliary — 7:30 p.m., Meetings are on the first Thursday of the month at the Legion Hall.
Lonsdale Legion Post 586 Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Legion members meet the first Thursday of every month at the Lonsdale American Legion. For more information on becoming a member, call 507-744-2387.
Lonsdale Farmer’s Market — 4-8 p.m., Lonsdale American Legion, 115 2nd Ave. NW, Lonsdale.
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo — 7 p.m., Brewster’s Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Progressive cover-all bingo, $1,000 jackpot.
Thursday’s Table — 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Sept. 06
Preschool Storytime — 10:30-11 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale. Books and crafts suitable for preschoolers.
Saturday, Sept. 07
2019 Everett Ostermann Memorial Youth Mentor Hunt — 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Labs Unlimited Kennels, 8281 190th St W, Faribault. Learning about pheasant hunting. Participants will take the field with an experienced hunter and dog after a safety orientation. Participants will practice shooting and learn how clean and cook birds they harvest. Open to youth under 18 with valid Minnesota Firearms Safety Certificate. Two time slots planned, starting at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Space is limited. Contact Scott Allen at 507-317-1909 or ricecountypheasants@gmail.com. Scott Allen, ricecountypheasants@gmail.com, 507-317-1909. http://www.pheasantsforeverevents.org/event/4061.
Legion Bingo — 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.