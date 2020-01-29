Fifth-ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown overwhelmed New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Tuesday in a 76-42 victory in Waterville.
The Buccaneers (17-1, 9-0 Gopher) jumped out to a 50-23 halftime lead and the Panthers (9-9, 4-6 Gopher) never recovered.
“They move the ball extremely well on offense, can drive to the basket and hit 3s,” NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson said.
Sarah Johns led the Panthers with 12 points. She also finished with five rebounds. Erin Jacobson led the team with seven rebounds, she also scored nine points. Sophie Stork scored seven points and pulled down six rebounds. Hallie Schultz added six rebounds.
NRHEG 50, Hayfield 45
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva bounced back Saturday with a 50-45 victory over Hayfield in New Richland to snap a three-game skid.
The Panthers (9-8, 4-5 Gopher) got 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists from Sophie Stork to push them past the .500 mark for the first time since Jan. 14. Faith Nielsen added 12 points while Sidney Schults had six points, five rebounds and three assists.
“Hayfield does the little things well--defensively they are tough and aggressive and offensively they are patient and really make us work on defense,” NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson said. “We were a little flustered at times in the first half and rushed some shots.”
The Panthers trailed 22-21 at halftime to the Vikings (9-9, 2-7 Gopher) but turned things around offensively in the second half.
“The second half we moved better offensively,” Peterson said. “Defensively we still had some breakdowns but we are continuing to improve each week.”
St. Peter 59, NRHEG 51
St. Peter used an early surge in the second half to get past New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva last Thursday 59-51 in St. Peter.
The Saints (13-4, 6-1 Big South) expanded a two-point halftime lead quickly in the second half and later pulled away in the final six minutes.
“We went in at halftime down by two, unfortunately they came out and hit a couple big shots to start the second half,” Panthers head coach Onika Peterson said. “We cut it back down to two with six minutes to go but could never get over the hump.”
Sidney Schultz led NRHEG (8-8, 3-5 Gopher) with 21 points and Sophie Stork added 17 points. Both finished with a team-high seven rebounds for the Panthers, who dropped their third consecutive game.