Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIX CONTINUES TODAY... .TEMPERATURES HAVE FALLEN BELOW FREEZING ACROSS MINNESOTA AND FAR WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS MORNING. OCCASIONAL FREEZING RAIN WILL TURN TO SLEET AND SNOW BEFORE ENDING FROM WEST TO EAST THIS AFTERNOON. WIDESPREAD ICE ACCUMULATION OF AROUND A TENTH OF AN INCH IS EXPECTED IN THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY AREA. THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT ACROSS EASTERN MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&