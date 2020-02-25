Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Thursday, Feb 27
Men's Cards • 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
The Poetics of Destruction: Jacob Stanley, Groot Artist in Residence• 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays, at Gustavus Adolphus College, Schaefer Art Gallery, St. Peter.
The Secret World of Art Forger Elmyr de Hory: His Portraiture on Ibiza• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays, at Gustavus Adolphus College, Hillstrom Museum of Art, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Friday, Feb 28
Pfeffer• 1:30-2:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
Saturday, Feb 29
5th Annual Bulldog Mite Jamboree• 8 a.m.-7 p.m., at the Le Sueur Community Center, 821 Ferry St., Le Sueur. Over 300 players and 24 teams from New Prague, Waconia, Mankato, Faribault, New Ulm, Shakopee, Tri-City United, and the local Bulldogs will be participating in the one-day event.
The Poetics of Destruction: Jacob Stanley, Groot Artist in Residence• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends, at Gustavus Adolphus College, Schaefer Art Gallery, St. Peter.
The Secret World of Art Forger Elmyr de Hory: His Portraiture on Ibiza• 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sunday, at Gustavus Adolphus College, Hillstrom Museum of Art, St. Peter.
Sunday, Mar 1
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Mar 2
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Ewenique Quilt Guild• 7-8 p.m., St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 427 W Mulberry St. Everyone with an interest in quilting, from novice on up, is invited to visit for fellowship, quilting tips and refreshments. Contact Joni Neiman, 507-340-1591. Joni.neiman@gmail.com
Tuesday, Mar 3
Medicare Training Sessions• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Bridge and 500• 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Wednesday, Mar 4
Surplus Breads• 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
Living Well with Chronic Pain Workshop• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 217, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Designed by Stanford University for people who have chronic pain or live with someone who does.
Thursday, Mar 5
Men's Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Traditional Chinese medicine - it's not just acupuncture• 10 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 217, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. More and more, people use practices like Chinese medicine and acupuncture to not only fight disease, but also prevent it.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 2-4 p.m., St. Peter Senior Center, 600 S. 5th St. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.