ALPINE SKI
The Northfield girls alpine team won a triangular Feb. 9 at Welch Village against Rochester John Marshall and Hastings.
The Raiders claimed four of the top five individual finishing positions with Libby Brust compiling the fastest time in the field, Olivia Murphy snagging second, Camryn Zotalis crossing in third and Clara Wilson claiming fifth.
That helped Northfield rack up 331 points, compared to Rochester John Marshall’s 195 and Hastings’ 91.
In the boys race, Northfield finished third with 172 points behind Hastings (259) and Rochester John Marshall (203).
Billy Wilson sped to second individually for the Raiders, while Kingsley Aslop (9th) and Lennon Watkins (10th) also helped out.
BOYS BASKETBALL
A cold evening from behind the arc translated into a 63-56 defeat for the Northfield boys basketball team Saturday at home against Rochester Century.
The Raiders made 6 of 24 3-point attempts, and only 19 of 59 attempts from the field.
The Panthers surged to a 34-26 lead at halftime and were led by a trio of players that scored in double digits.
Northfield, meanwhile, was paced offensively by senior Kip Schetnan’s 16 points, in addition to 13 points from senior Karsten Clay and nine points via senior Anders Larson.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northfield 72, Century 69
A solid performance at the free-throw line was enough to lift Northfield girls basketball to a 72-69 victory against Rochester Century (3-5) on Friday night in Rochester.
The Raiders (5-4) led 37-28 at halftime, and at one point stretched the lead to 18 points, and were able to hold on thanks in part to making 14 of 20 free throw attempts.
Senior Annika Richardson led Northfield with 27 points and a pair of 3-pointers, while senior Emma Hodapp scored 16 points and senior Emma Rasmussen drained a trio of 3-pointers to help her score 15 points.
Mankato East 66, Northfield 61
The Northfield girls basketball team lost 66-61 at Mankato East on Feb. 9.
The Raiders fought back from a 17-point deficit in the second half, but ultimately were unable to complete the comeback.
Senior Annika Richardson tallied 22 points and 10 rebounds, while senior Emma Rasmussen racked up 11 assists to go with her four points and four rebounds. Senior Adrienne Whitson also scored nine points, and both senior Emma Hodapp and sophomore Ryann Eddy finished with five points.
GYMNASTICS
A clean sweep of all four disciplines allowed the Northfield gymnastics team to cruise past Rochester Century on Saturday 138.200-124.200 at the Northfield Gymnastics Club.
The Raiders were helped by senior Adison Dack winning all four disciplines individually, as she racked up an all-around score of 37.175. She placed first in both the vault and floor with identical scores of 9.450, notched the top score on the uneven bars with a 9.100 and tallied the best mark on the balance beam with a 9.175.
Paige Mier placed second for Northfield in the all-around with a 33.550 thanks to third-place finished on the bars and the floor, a second-place finish on the vault and a fourth-place finish on beam. Other top-three individual finishes include Larisa Dominguez (2nd on bars), Sidney Petersen (2nd on floor) and Jolee Harris (3rd on beam).
BOYS HOCKEY
For the first time this season, the high-powered offense for the Northfield boys hockey team was slowed down in a 3-0 defeat at Mankato West (7-1-1, 7-1-1 Big 9 Conference) on Friday night.
It was the first time the Raiders (6-2-1, 6-2) have been shutout this season, and they entered the night averaging just under six goals a game.
The Scarlets snagged a 1-0 lead in the second period, before adding a pair of goals in the third period including an empty-netter.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Northfield 6, Albert Lea 0
The Northfield girls hockey team left no doubt Thursday night in a 6-0 rout of Albert Lea. Freshmen Grace McCoshen and Ayla Puppe — two of the Raiders’ top-three scorers — each had hat tricks as Northfield remained undefeated on the season at 7-0.
Northfield started fast as Puppe scored just over three minutes into the game, assisted by senior Mya Wesling.
Not even four minutes into the second period, McCoshen scored unassisted and then 19 seconds later scored again to put the Raiders up 3-0.
McCoshen scored her third goal for the hat trick barely three minutes into the third period, assisted by senior Marta Sorenson. Puppe scored with help from McCoshen about two minutes later and she secured a hat trick of her own with another goal (assisted by sophomore Ava Stanchina and Wesling) with 3:50 left in the game.
Northfield 6, Austin 0
A shorthanded goal by senior Mya Wesling with 2 minutes, 2 seconds left in the first period Feb. 9 provided Northfield (6-0) with a boost on its way to a 6-0 victory at Austin (4-3).
Wesling’s goal broke a 0-0 tie, and paved the way for a three-goal second period, in which Rachael Braun scored twice and junior Cambria Monson provided the other goal. Braun’s second tally was another shorthanded score for the Raiders, this time with two seconds left in the period.
Freshman Ayla Puppe and freshman Grace McCoshen added goals in the third period.
The Raiders outshot the Packers 52-13, and junior Maggie Malecha notched her third shutout of the season.
NORDIC SKI
The Raiders competed in a triangular Feb. 9 against Eastview and Prior Lake at Hyland Lake Park Reserve.
The boys team finished second, buoyed by Sam Folland’s third-place finish individually, while the girls slotted into third and were led by Claire Bussman’s fifth-place individual placement.
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
The Gators cruised to a 92-72 victory Thursday night against Faribault in a virtual dual meet by winning 11 of the 12 events, while also recognizing their five seniors Matt Anderson, Nick Borene, Isaac Guggisberg, Erik Larson and Ryan Malecha.
Winning for Northfield was Jens Kasten in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke, Luke Redetzke (200 freestyle and 100 freestyle), Owen Lehmkuhl (50 freestyle), Connor Berndt (100 butterfly), Ryan Malecha (100 backstroke) and Will Redetzke (500 freestyle).
WRESTLING
vs. Austin, Forest Lake
One match Thursday night was won once lineups were set, while the other required Northfield to earn falls in the final two matches to escape with a one-point victory.
Against Austin, only three of the weight classes saw wrestlers face off, and the Raiders won each contest to shut out the Packers.
In the nightcap against Class AAA No. 5 Forest Lake, however, Class AAA No. 7 Northfield fought back from an 11-point deficit with the help of a fall from junior Mason Pagel in the 220-pound weight class and another fall at 285 via senior Nick Lopez.
Pagel typically wrestles at 195, while Lopez earned the necessary fall with a minute left in the third period.
Also winning for Northfield in the second match was Jackson Barron at 106 against 10th-ranked Parker Lyden by 7-1 decision, Beau Murphy at 120 by fall, Chase Murphy at 126 by decision, Carter Seeley at 152 by 3-2 decision and Jayce Barron by decision at 182 against 7th-ranked Wyatt Nelson.
Perhaps just as big as all those wins, Northfield coach Geoff Staab said, was Kevin Garcia-Rosas losing by technical fall at 132, staying off his back and surrendering only two bonus points instead of three against three-time state champion Derrick Cardinal.
vs. John Marshall, Mankato East
The Northfield wrestling team swept a home triangular Feb. 9 against Rochester John Marshall and Mankato East.
Against the Rockets, the Raiders surged to a 78-0 victory. The only weight class in which Northfield did not claim the maximum six points was at 106, where the two teams double forfeited.
Otherwise, Chase Murphy (126), Kevin Garcia-Rosas (132), Gavin Anderson (152), Quinn Ertz (220) and Nick Lopez (285) all won by fall, while all other matches were won by forfeit.
Northfield also beat Mankato East 50-18, with Jackson Barron (106), Keith Harner (113), Beau Murphy (120), Chase Murphy (126) and Jayce Barron (182) all winning by fall, Garcia-Rosas (138) claiming a technical fall, and Sam Holman (145) and Anderson both winning by decision.