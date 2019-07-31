In this June 4, 1995 file photo, Harold Prince holds his Tony award for best director in a musical for "Show Boat," at Broadway's Minskoff Theater in New York. Prince, who pushed the boundaries of musical theater with such groundbreaking shows as â€œThe Phantom of the Oepra,â€ "Cabaret," "Company" and "Sweeney Todd" and won a staggering 21 Tony Awards, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after a brief illness in Reykjavik, Iceland. He was 91. (AP)