Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.