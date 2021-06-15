Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, June 17
RCHS Open Museum• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault.
Cardboard Boat Race• 5 p.m., Faribault Family Aquatic Center. Registration due June 17 at noon.
Mayor’s Reception• 5-7 p.m., 310 Event Venue, 310 Central Ave., Faribault. Light refreshments and conversation with Faribault residents, mayor.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Faribault BMX Race• 7 p.m., South Alexander Park, 909 Seventh Ave., Faribault. Registration at 5:30 p.m.
Concert in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Music by Gold Star Band. Beer garden open during concert.
Paradise Community Theatre: Disney’s Frozen Jr.• 7:30 p.m., ASL performance. PCA: 507-332-7372.
Free 4-Day Meal Packs• 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Faribault, 530 4th St. NW, Faribault. For kids 18 and under.
Friday, June 18
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
RCHS Open Museum• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault.
Craft Show• 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault.
Faribault American Legion Friday Night Club Supper• 5:30 to 7 p.m., 112 Fifth St. NE. 507-334-8784.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 1-3 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Cruising the Faribault Area• 6 p.m., Meet at Faribault Middle School, 710 7th St. SW, Faribault. Arrive by 5:40 for line up.
Downtown Faribault Car Cruise Nights• 6-9 p.m., On Central Ave. Live DJ, food, vendors and more. Facebook.com/FaribaultMainStreet.
Open Skate• 6-9 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. $5 open skate, $3 skate rentals.
Paradise Community Theatre: Disney’s Frozen Jr• 7:30 p.m., PCA: 507-332-7372.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., All Saints Church, 419 Washington St., Northfield. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., United Methodist Church, 200 Sixth St., Ellendale. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Minnesota Army National Guard, 3000 W. Airport Drive, Faribault. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Saturday, June 19
Faribault Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
RCHS Open Museum• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault.
Paradise Community Theatre: Disney’s Frozen Jr.• 2 p.m., PCA: 507-332-7372.
Heritage Days Grand Parade• 6:15 p.m., Second Ave. NW — 13th St. to Central Park
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Drive-In Dairy Days• 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. Steele County ADA malts and fair food vendors. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. horse and hitch rides, kiddie train rides, comm ed craft tent and petting zoo. Princess Kay of the Milky Way Brenna Connelly to visit at 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 20
RCHS Open Museum• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum: Open to the Public• 1-3 p.m., Located 2 miles west of 35W at 3300 Millersburg Blvd. across from Boonie’s Bar & Grill. Learn about the connection between Jesse James and Christdala Church.
Paradise Community Theatre: Disney’s Frozen Jr.• 2 p.m., PCA: 507-332-7372.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.
Drive-In Dairy Days• 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. Steele County ADA malts and fair food vendors.
Monday, June 21
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Thursday, June 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 22
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
Free Curbside Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Beef commercial (mashed potatoes, gravy), green beans, fruit, cookie.
Acrylic Paint Journal Series -Landscape Elements• 6:30-8 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Students in grades 7-12 and adults. Member $48/non-member $60. Supply fee $30. paradisecenterforthearts.org.
Suicide Grief Support Group Monthly Meeting• 7-8:30 p.m., Family, friends and anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide. Via Zoom. Call 952-445-0107 for a link to the meeting.
Wednesday, June 23
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot.
Bingo is Back• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion Post, 112 5th Street NE, Faribault. Hosted by the Faribault Knights of Columbus. Peter Dodge, peter_dodge@hotmail.com.