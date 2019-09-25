SteeleCoWorks is a workforce and career counseling program aimed to help youth, 16-24 years old in Steele County who don’t have a plan after high school graduation to find local employment opportunities, job shadows, tours, internships, etc.
SteeleCoWorks Workforce Coordinator, Anisha Zak, works inside the high schools in Steele County to work directly with the students who need help developing a plan. In the last two years, SteeleCoWorks has worked with over 200 students between Owatonna High School, Owatonna ALC, Blooming Prairie, and Medford. SteeleCoWorks has helped them apply for jobs, connect with job shadow experiences, counseled them to create a plan, and helped some apply for college.
In talking with Zak here are some frequently asked questions in regards to how businesses can become apart of program:
What is the benefit of being a part of SteeleCoWorks?
Creating exposure to your company, filling your open positions with an interested candidate, growing your future workforce. Giving back to the community and offering an opportunity for a young person to learn.
What type of jobs are most beneficial to this program?
Entry-level positions. Most students are between 16-18 years old and at most, only have an HS diploma at the moment. During the school year, most high school students are only able to work part-time after school or weekends. Think outside the box, you can create an opportunity or special project for the youth if you don’t have any current job openings.
What is the cost to partner with the program?
There is no cost to be involved.
How does a business become involved with SteeleCoWorks?
Send an email to Anisha Zak, azak@wdimn.org. to set up a time to come and visit your business and explain to your staff how the program works.