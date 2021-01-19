Thursday, Jan. 21
Big Book Group AA meeting• 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Third Tradition Al-Anon• 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Rice County Historic Happenings Talk With Local Author and Historian Susan Hvistendahl• 7-8 p.m., Link is meet.google.com/tby-vsmc-xyu
Friday, Jan. 22
Unity on Division AA meeting• 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
AA Third Tradition Group• 8 p.m., First Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that's open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Saturday, Jan. 23
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield• 9:30 a.m., on Zoom. Call Regine at 507-301-8862 for information.
Little Prairie Al-Anon• 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
As You Are AA meeting• 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Monday, Jan. 25
Tradition Five Al-Anon• 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group• 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Suicide Grief Support Group Zoom Meeting• 7-8:30 p.m., For family, friends and anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide. Contact Tom Handrich at 952-445-0107 for additional information and the link to the meeting.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield• 12 p.m., on Zoom. Call Regine at 507-301-8862 for information.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street North, Northfield. Diane, 651-470-7367.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Parkinson's Disease Support Group• 2-3:30 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave. Kathy Lathrop, 507-646-1195 or lathropk@northfieldhospital.org. Maria Bohl, 507-646-8840 or bohlm@northfieldhospital.org.