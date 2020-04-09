The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Saturday, April 11
Faribault Winter Farmers Market• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Locally grown, homemade goods in the winter season. Tiffany Tripp, faribaultwintermarket@gmail.com, 507-491-8188.
Monday, April 13
St. Vincent de Paul• 1-3 p.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. Open as long as regulations allow for grocery distribution. No clothing distributions. Not accepting clothing or household donations until further notice.
Tuesday, April 14
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Roast chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, fruit, brownie. Take out only until further notice.
Wednesday, April 15
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 12:30-6:30 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Thursday, April 16
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., South Central College Event Center, 1225 Third St. SW, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Friday, April 17
