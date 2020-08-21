Minnesota’s COVID-19 data Friday offered another round of hope and worry.
The count of new confirmed cases of the disease (835) continues to rise steeply, but the number of people needing intensive care fell to its lowest level in nearly a month.
Current hospitalizations and ICU needs are two closely watched metrics as officials work to manage the spread of the disease. ICU cases dropped to 136 on Friday while the total hospitalization count came in at 296 patients.
After climbing in July, the count has flattened during August at a relatively high level — more than 300 daily cases on average. But it remains far below a late-May peak.
Of the 68,133 total confirmed cases of the disease since the pandemic began, about 90 percent have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.
The state recorded eight more deaths, putting the toll at 1,753 people confirmed to have died from the disease in Minnesota. About 75 percent of those who died had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
In south central Minnesota, Rice County has the most confirmed cases, now at 1,110, including eight deaths. Blue Earth County is next with 1,034 confirmed and five deaths, while Steele County has 384 confirmed and two deaths. Le Sueur County has 302 confirmed and two deaths; Nicollet County 402 confirmed and 14 deaths; Waseca County 202 confirmed and one death; Goodhue County 233 confirmed and nine deaths; Brown County 103 confirmed and two deaths; and Sibley County 101 confirmed and two deaths.
‘Do the right thing’
The newest counts show some continued stability in the numbers, but state public health leaders still see the current COVID-19 situation as problematic.
Yes, daily deaths are running in single digits and hospitalizations have flattened. But new cases are rising, and officials increasingly worry too many Minnesotans are behaving like the pandemic is over.
“The way out of this mess is clear,” Dr. Ruth Lynfield, the state’s epidemiologist, said Wednesday as she implored Minnesotans to wear masks in public indoor spaces, socially distance, stay away from large gatherings and get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms.
“Health care professionals and health care providers have their roles to play — and so does every single Minnesotan. We need people to do the right thing.”
Southern Minnesota cases trending up
Regionally, the Twin Cities and its suburbs have been driving the counts of newly reported cases, although there’s an upswing now in southern Minnesota.
Northern Minnesota cases have been mostly on the rise since early July, although new counts have retreated in recently days. Beltrami County, home to Bemidji, has seen a steady climb the past few weeks. The county reported 287 cases and one death as of Friday.
Meatpacking operations had been hot spots for big outbreaks in southwest, west-central and central Minnesota earlier in the pandemic.
New cases have slowed considerably in recent weeks, although the problem has resurfaced recently in McLeod County (293 cases), where more than 20 employees at a Seneca Foods plant in Glencoe were identified recently in an outbreak.
College concerns grow as fall semester nears
Worries continue about the growth of COVID-19 among younger Minnesotans, including that those infected will inadvertently spread the virus to grandparents and other more vulnerable people.
People in their 20s remain the age group with the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the pandemic — more than 15,500. The median age of cases is 36.
State public health leaders are increasingly worried about college students joining end-of-summer parties and other gatherings that could feed the spread of COVID-19 and bring it onto campuses this fall.
Clusters of cases surfaced in late June around college bars, including in Mankato, Minneapolis and St. Cloud. Concerns over similar potential outbreaks are percolating again as the fall semester nears.
The Health Department this week posted additional guidance to colleges on ways to reduce COVID-19 risk.
Officials are asking students to self-isolate for two weeks before returning to campus, noting that the University of North Carolina, Notre Dame and Michigan State have been forced to retreat from their plans to teach in-person this fall amid campus outbreaks.
While colleges are working hard now to make their schools as safe as possible against the disease, Lynfield on Wednesday pressed students and young adults to take personal responsibility for their actions in the COVID-19 era.
“We’re not going to be able to test our way out of this pandemic,” she said. “Having a negative test doesn’t mean you now have a green light to go and socialize and not to keep the distance. We’re very concerned about the kind of messages — ‘Well, you can just keep testing and people can use their BC, before COVID, behavior.’ We have to work together.”
School guidance map shifts again
The evolving COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota continues to change school reopening recommendations around the state.
In the latest batch of calculations released Thursday, 11 counties saw their recommendations change for the worse if school started today, away from in-person learning for all students, while six counties saw improvements.
St. Louis County, for example, had a two-week total of 7.6 new cases per 10,000 residents in last week’s update. In this week’s update, which covers from July 26 to Aug. 8, St. Louis County averaged 11.5 cases per 10,000 residents.
That changed the recommendation for schools there from in-person learning for all students to in-person learning for elementary students and a mix of in-person and distance learning for upper grades.
Officials say the school reopening recommendations from per-capita case figures are intended to be a starting point for decision-making, with the final calls made by school districts in consultation with the Department of Health.
There’s no geographic pattern to where counties are seeing their recommendations go up or down.
For example, among the nine counties in southwest corner of Minnesota, three saw their recommendation change for the worse in this week’s update, four saw improvements, and two stayed the same.
Overall, 51 counties with about 23 percent of the state’s population currently have a recommendation of in-person learning for all students. Another 26 counties with 32 percent of the state’s population are in the category of in-person learning for elementary students and hybrid learning for secondary students.
Nine counties have case levels high enough to suggest hybrid learning for all students in the Health Department’s rubric — but they include Hennepin, Ramsey, Dakota and Scott counties, and altogether cover 45 percent of the state’s population.
Just one county, Red Lake, is recommended to have elementary students do hybrid learning while secondary students do remote learning full time.
No counties currently have so many cases that they’d be recommended to have all students remote, if school started today.
— David Montgomery | MPR News
St. Paul mayor’s budget plan includes hiring freezes, cuts to police
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced his budget proposal for next year amid economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Carter said pandemic response so far has cost the city $16 million.
The capital city got $23 million in federal CARES Act assistance related to COVID-19, almost half of which Carter plans to spend to help the growing homeless population.
"It's more visible today than ever because to maintain social distancing requirements our facilities, our homeless shelters have had to reduce their capacity by 50 percent,” he said.
The mayor said among departments facing budget cuts and a hiring freeze is the St. Paul Police Department — “because police and fire make up 51 percent of our general fund budget, there is no way to solve a budget crisis like this without some contribution from our police and fire departments," he said.
At the same time, shots fired in the city are up drastically compared to last summer.
The city has also spent $4 million responding to the civil unrest after the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Carter's proposed budget avoids city layoffs in favor of hiring and salary freezes and doesn't raise the property tax levy in the city next year because so many residents are already financially struggling during the pandemic.
City Council members have until December to tweak and pass the 2021 budget.
— Nina Moini | MPR News