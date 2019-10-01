The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Oct. 09
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Burger night on the grill-- 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Kenyon Area Business Association-- 6:15 p.m., Kenyon Country Club, 45986 Hwy 56, Kenyon. Meets the second Wednesday of each month.
Open Wood Carving Group-- 6-10 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. Contact: John Jirachek, 507-824-1249.
Overcomers kids club-- 3-4:30 p.m., Wanamingo Elementary School, 225 3rd Ave., Wanamingo. Music room. Fun activities, songs and Christian learning. Preschool to sixth grade. Carpools available. Contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Euchre-- 9:30 a.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon.
Tuesday, Oct. 08
St. Olaf College Organ Pre-Tour Concert-- 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Boe Memorial Chapel, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Pre-tour concert of organists who will perform at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. Performers include faculty members, Cathy Rodland and James E. Bobb, with students Michael Caraher, Samuel Long, Margaret Snyder and Sarah Palmer.
Faribault Christian Women's Connection-- 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Truckers Inn/Super America, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Buffet luncheon, special feature and guest speaker. Cost is $10 at the door with cash or check. RSVP: faribaultcwc@gmail.com or call Karla Jo at 332-7261.
Mental Health Support Group-- 7-8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 101 6th Ave. NW, Kasson. Free group sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness, for adults recovering from mental illness.
Priscilla Club-- 1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. All are welcome. Meets second, fourth, fifth Tuesdays of the month.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Whist-- 8:45-11:15 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Monday, Oct. 07
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 3-6 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
SEMCAC Senior Dining-- 11:30 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Daily. Call Helen Aase at 789-5315 to hear the menu; purchase dining tickets at Security State Bank of Kenyon.
Sunday, Oct. 06
Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Saturday, Oct. 05
Pheasants for Hospitalized Veterans Silent and Live Auction-- 4-11:55 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St, Owatonna. Proceeds go to approximately 1,850 hospitalized veterans to enjoy a pheasant meal with wild rice and all the trimmings. Funds also support other veterans. Sarah Escamilla, vfwaux3723@gmail.com, 5074511001.
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Nerstrand UMC Fall Festival-- 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Large selection of unique gift baskets and home decor. Baked goods, produce, clothing and a hearty lunch of hot beef sandwiches, soups, potato salad and homemade pie.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Friday, Oct. 04
Story Time-- 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Bridge-- 9 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Thursday, Oct. 03
Christian Mission Love Day group-- 1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Make and tie quilts. Potluck coffee about 2:30 p.m.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club 500-- 1-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 12-3 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
