A perfect meet is mainly an unattainable light at the end of the tunnel used for motivation in the midst of grueling training sessions.
Even with a taper, most swimming and diving teams still don't touch a 100% mark of season-best times on any particular day. At Saturday's Big 9 Conference championships at the Rochester Recreation Center, Faribault ticked off personal best after personal best.
At the end of the day, the Falcons had achieved personal-best performances on 100% of their swims.
"If you can get 70% best times in a meet you are doing very well and we had 100% best times in every individual race and all of our relays," Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. "This accomplishment does not occur very often."
That all came with a partial taper, as well, with Faribault targeting next week's Section 1A championships for its fastest swims. That didn't diminish the massive time drops throughout the afternoon.
"I could not have asked for a better performance from all the swimmers," Fuller said. "Right from the start we were dropping time for all of our swims in every event."
As a team, Faribault finished 11th out of 12 teams with 67 points.
That started Friday evening at Northfield Middle School with the diving competition. Chriztopher Ferris notched his first-ever all-conference finish by claiming fifth with an 11-dive score of 283.45. In his first Big 9 Conference meet, Asher Ferris was not far behind in ninth place with an 11-dive score of 240.70.
"Both divers had very solid performances," Fuller said.
That set the stage for Saturday's time drops, during which all of Carter Sietsema, Patrick Budahl, Max Leopold, Kristopher Quintero, Caleb Sadergaski, Owen Whitney, Viggo Baum, Elliot Daschner, George Delgado, James Hoisington, Thatcher Simon, Declan Chappuis, Finn Larson and Miles Leopold played a part.
Faribault hopped back in the pool Monday to continue its taper and preparation for the Section 1A championships. Preliminary swims are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23 at the Rochester Recreation Center, the diving competition is slated for Thursday, Feb. 24 at Northfield Middle School and the swimming finals are Friday, Feb. 25 at the Rochester Recreation Center.